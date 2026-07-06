ASIA drops first single from upcoming album, 'Indigo'

ASIA is back with new music.

The band, which features original member Geoffrey Downes, along with musicians Virgil Donati, John Mitchell and Harry Whitley, will release Indigo on Nov. 6.

Indigo is the first new album from ASIA since 2014's Gravitas, which was the band's last album to feature vocalist/bassist John Wetton before his 2017 death. The new album includes two songs, "Tattoo Indigo (Parts 2 & 3)" and "Chesapeake Bay," which were written by Wetton. They are among the last songs he ever wrote.

Indigo also features guest appearances by Yes' Steve Howe and Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy.

Speaking of the album, Downes says in a press release that it was "a joy to make."

"The songs are deep in musicality, with a powerful and original performance, dynamics and strong lyrical undertones – it’s an album that hopefully our fans will widely appreciate and support our cause to put ASIA back on the map," he adds.

And ASIA is giving fans their first preview with the release of the first single, "The Traveller (Into The Light)."

"The first track off the album is a high-power energy piece, with a few elements of prog trickery but retaining the accessible chorus block, which was always a signature of ASIA's music from the very beginning," says Downes. "It's a song of great optimism, mainly about looking forward to the future and travelling 'into the light.' Play it loud!"



Indigo is available for preorder now.

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