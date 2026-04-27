Are The Rolling Stones teasing a new album?

(L-R) Ronnie Wood, Steve Jordan, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones appear to be teasing fans with some news.

The band has posted photos on Instagram of billboards that have been popping up in cities around the world, with the words "Foreign Tongues" written in several languages and the band's famous lips logo in the corner.

Speculation on the internet is that Foreign Tongues will be the name of the band’s rumored new album.

Adding to the speculation, The Stones' website is also teasing fans with a series of videos that appear to be surveillance clips of them in the studio.

The teases come just weeks after the band seemingly released a new song, “Rough and Twisted,” under the name The Cockroaches. That was an alias The Stones would use in the '70s when they wanted to play secret shows. The single was only available as a white label vinyl in select record stores.

So far there's been no official announcement about the album, or when to expect it. If they do release a new record, it will be The Stones' 25th studio album, their first since 2023's Hackney Diamonds.

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