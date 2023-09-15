Ann Wilson & Tripsitter share “This Is Now” from upcoming album, 'Another Door'

Heart's Ann Wilson is sharing new music with fans.

The Rock & Roil Hall of Famer just released the new track "This Is Now," the first taste of her upcoming album, Another Door. It features the band Tripsitter, made up of Tony Lucido on bass, Ryan Wariner on guitars, Sean T. Lane on drums, and Paul Moak on guitars and keyboards.

The album, dropping September 29, features all original songs with lyrics by Wilson, the first time she’s been sole lyricist on an album. “This is an exciting time in my creative life,” Ann shares, “so much new and fresh to remind me of why I love my calling!”

And fans will get to see Ann Wilson and Tripsitter performing some of those songs when the PBS special Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: Live in Concert debuts November 24. The show, taped last July in Nashville, has them playing tracks from Another Door, as well as Heart classics like "Barracuda" and "Crazy On You."

Another Door is available for preorder now.

Ann Wilson and Tripsitter are currently on tour and are set to hit Dallas on September 24. A complete list of dates can be found at annwilson.com.

