Ann Wilson announces second album with band Tripsitter

Ann Wilson is once again making music with the band Tripsitter.

Wilson and Tripsitter are set to release their second album together, Consecrated Ground, on Aug. 14 and have just released the album's first single, "I Will Not Be Coming Back," to digital outlets.

According to a press release, the single "captures themes of liberation, transformation, and unwavering self-determination."

Wilson and Tripsitter first began working together in 2023. They released their first album, Another Door, in September of that year.

Following the release of Consecrated Ground, Wilson and Tripsitter will be heading out on the road. Their new tour kicks off Sept. 12 in Lady Lake, Florida, and wraps Oct. 9 in Ridgefield, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at AnnWilson.com.

Consecrated Ground is available for preorder now. Check out the track list below:

"I Will Not Be Coming Back"

"Bone Pain"

"Me And Comanche"

"Hard Fought"

"Ruby Rosé (Lady Of The Night)"

"Hot Foot"

"Dissonance"

"Renaissance Kids"

"Reverse Chaos"

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