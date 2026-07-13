Alice Cooper announces fall Alice’s Attic tour dates

Alice Cooper performs at The Kia Forum on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Alice Cooper has announced dates for a fall leg of his Alice’s Attic tour.

The new leg kicks off Sept. 17 in Louisville, Kentucky, and hits cities in Massachusetts, Florida, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and more. It also includes three Canadian dates before wrapping Nov. 21 in Reno, Nevada.

A presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The first leg of the Alice’s Attic tour launched in April and wrapped in May. Cooper will next head overseas for a U.K. tour with The Hollywood Vampires, starting Aug. 12 in London.

Outside of touring, Cooper has several projects set for release in 2026.

The Studio Albums 1975-1978, a new box set featuring Cooper's first four solo albums, plus a selection of bonus rarities, is due to drop July 31. He's also releasing the memoir Devil on My Shoulder on Oct. 6, and will head out on a U.K. book tour starting Oct. 11 in Cardiff, Wales.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at AliceCooper.com.

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