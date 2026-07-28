Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth to reunite for TEDxFargo talk

Alex Van Halen attends the 2015 MOCA Gala presented by Louis Vuitton on May 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)/David Lee Roth performs at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on September 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There's going to be a mini Van Halen reunion at the upcoming TEDxFargo conference in Fargo, North Dakota.

Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen was previously announced for a virtual talk with artist Alex Vargas, happening on Thursday. Now it’s been announced that original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth will be joining the conversation, as well.

The Instagram post announcing Roth's addition bills it as "Three icons. One stage. One conversation you won't want to miss."

Vargas noted in the comments of the post that the trio’s conversation will be conducted remotely, but live “with the three of us in the same room.”

And folks who are not participating in the TedxFargo event will eventually get a chance to hear what the former bandmates have to say. According to the post, the conversation will be posted to YouTube “in a few weeks for the public to view for all time.”

Vargas is known for painting a 17-foot-tall mural of Eddie Van Halen on a wall of the Guitar Center in Hollywood, California.

Roth’s addition to the talk comes just days after he canceled all but one of the remaining dates on his summer tour. He is still scheduled to perform at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, on Aug. 7.

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