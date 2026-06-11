Alex Lifeson and Epiphone team up for reproduction of his 1976 ES-355 guitar

While most guitarists likely don’t have the talent of Rush’s Alex Lifeson, they now have a chance to at least sound a little bit like him.

The rocker has teamed with Epiphone for a new guitar, part of the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom series.

The new Alex Lifeson 1976 ES-355 Reissue is modeled after Lifeson's well-known 1976 ES-355 guitar. The description notes that the axe captures "Alex's unmistakable tone, as well as the refined feel and innovative spirit that have fueled Rush's groundbreaking music for decades."

The guitar comes in Alpine white with gold accents and has a three-piece maple neck similar to the construction of Lifeson’s original instrument. It comes in a black case with a red interior and features a reproduction of Lifeson’s signature.

“The ES-355 has always been a really special guitar for me—it’s got this incredible balance of elegance and power,” says Lifeson. “What I love about this Epiphone 'Whitey' recreation is how faithfully it captures that original spirit while still feeling fresh and alive in your hands.”

“It’s a guitar that invites you to explore, to take chances, and to find your own voice,” he adds. “I’m genuinely thrilled that players everywhere will have the chance to experience it and make it part of their own musical journey.”

The Alex Lifeson 1976 ES-355 Reissue is available at authorized Epiphone dealers, Gibson Garage locations and online at ephiphone.com.

Lifeson is currently back onstage with Rush on their Fifty Something tour. They play their third night at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday.

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