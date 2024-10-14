Albums from John Lennon, The Rolling Stones land on 'Rolling Stone’s' most disappointing albums of all time list

Rolling Stone is examining that very subject with its just-released list of the 50 most disappointing albums of all time.
Topping the list is John Lennon's 1972 release, Some Time in New York City, calling the protest songs on the album "half-a****, at best," and noting they "seemed dated almost instantly."
The mag adds, "Some Time in New York City is as disposable as the newspapers on the cover," referring to the album's artwork, which featured a fake newspaper front page.
Coming in at #2 is The Rolling Stones' Their Satanic Majesties Request, followed by Bob Dylan's Self Portrait at #3, David Bowie's Tonight at #4 and Guns N' Roses' Chinese Democracy at #5.
Rounding out the top 10 are Bruce Springsteen's Human Touch, The Beach Boys' Smiley Smile, Stevie Wonder's Journey Through The Secret Life of Plants, Yes' Tales From Topographic Ocean and Michael Jackson's Invincible.
