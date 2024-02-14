Albums from Billy Joel’s 'The Vinyl Collection, Vol.1' to be released individually

Billy Joel is once again revisiting the albums from the first half of his career.

After releasing the box set The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1. in 2021, Joel is now giving fans a chance to purchase those vinyl albums individually. They include 1971's Cold Spring Harbor, 1974's Streetlife Serenade, 1976's Turnstiles, 1977's The Stranger and 1978's 52nd Street, plus his first live album, 1981's Songs in the Attic.

He's also releasing a previously unreleased concert, Live at the Great American Music Hall – 1975, which will be available for the first time outside the box set.

The double-LP features a June 1975 San Francisco concert from the Streetlife Serenade Tour, with performances of “New York State of Mind,” “Ballad of Billy The Kid,” “The Entertainer” and more.

The albums from The Vinyl Collection, Vol.1 will be released April 5 and are available for preorder now.

Joel followed up The Vinyl Collection, Vol.1 with the November 2023 release of The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2. It featured 1980's Glass Houses, 1982's The Nylon Curtain, 1983's An Innocent Man, 1986's The Bridge, 1989's Storm Front and 1993's The River of Dreams, along with the 2001 instrumental album Fantasies & Delusions and the three-LP live album Billy Joel – Live from Long Island.

