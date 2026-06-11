Al Jardine, Carnie Wilson remember Brian Wilson on one-year anniversary of his death

Musician Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys performs onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Beach Boys’ Al Jardine is paying tribute to his late bandmate Brian Wilson on the one-year anniversary of the music legend’s death.

"It's hard to believe a whole year has already passed since we lost Brian but to be honest, I don't feel like he's gone," Jardine writes in a social media post on Thursday, which included a photo of him and Brian Wilson together. "His music keeps him alive and we certainly feel his presence at every show we do."

Jardine adds, “We love you Brian and always will." He then tells him to "say hi to Carl and Dennis,” meaning Brian’s brothers and Beach Boys bandmates Carl Wilson, who died in 1998, and Dennis Wilson, who died in 1983.

Brian Wilson was 82 when he passed.

Brian Wilson's daughter Carnie Wilson also pays tribute to the Beach Boys legend on social media, writing, "There's not a day that goes by or maybe even a few hours that go by when I'm not thinking of you and missing you. You know how much I love you. I know you can feel that up there in heaven."

The post was accompanied by a photo of Brian Wilson onstage with Carnie Wilson and her sister and Wilson Philips bandmate Wendy Wilson.

She adds, “Singing with you was always one of the great gifts that we shared together. I hope you can see this picture from wherever you are. It sure fills my heart.”

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