Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler scores legal win in sexual assault case

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler just nabbed a win in the lawsuit brought by a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Julia Holcomb aka Julia Misley filed the lawsuit against Tyler back in 2022. She and Tyler had a three-year relationship starting in 1973 when she was 16 and he was 20. In her suit, she accused him of sexual assault, assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

While Holcomb filed the suit in California, the suit argued that the alleged sexual assault happened in several states across the country. On Tuesday, the judge in the case ruled that the accusations of sexual assault in other states cannot be tried in California and only the California allegations can move forward, which in this case refers to one incident in 1974.

"This is a massive win for Steven Tyler. Today, the Court has dismissed with prejudice 99.9% of the claims against Mr. Tyler in this case,” Tyler’s lawyer David Long-Daniels said in a statement provided to ABC Audio. “The court has decided that only one night, fifty-plus years ago, out of a three year relationship is allowed to remain. We look forward to trying this case on August 31."

In her suit, Holcomb said she and Tyler were allowed to be together because the rocker got her mother to grant him guardianship over her, which allowed her to live and travel with him. She claimed she “was powerless to resist” the rock star’s “power, fame and substantial financial ability,” and that he “coerced and persuaded” her into believing their relationship was a “romantic love affair.”

Lawyers for Holcomb have not yet responded to ABC Audio's request for comment.

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