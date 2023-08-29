Aerosmith shares sneak peek at Peace Out tour

Aerosmith is counting down to the launch of their Peace Out tour, which will be their final tour ever, and they're giving fans a preview.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers shared photos on Instagram of what appears to be the tour's new stage setup, which features two giant screens floating above the stage, with the Aerosmith's signature wings high above them.

And it also looks like fans may be treated to some quieter moments in the show. One of the pictures shows frontman Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry rehearsing while sitting on stools at the front of the stage.

“We’re back in a BIGGER saddle!! 5 days till we kick off Aerosmith Peace Out the farewell tour!” they share. “You don’t want to miss this thing!”

Aerosmith's Peace Out tour, with special guests The Black Crowes, kicks off Saturday, September 2, at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

