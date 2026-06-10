Actor Adam Pally says each of Sam Mendes’ four Beatles movies will be 'totally different'

Adam Pally attends Neon's "Hell Of A Summer" New York Premiere at Village East Cinema on April 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

If you’re worried that Sam Mendes’ four Beatles films may get a bit repetitive, one of the actors in those films is here to ease your mind.

Adam Pally, who plays controversial music exec and one-time Beatles manager Allen Klein in the films, reveals in a new interview with The Direct that each film will be unique.

When asked to explain how different he thinks the films will be, Pally was careful with his answer, but did offer some insight.

"I will try to answer in the most allowed way possible, but I would say that they are totally different,” he said. “The way The Beatles were individually, totally different, and the movies reflect each Beatles' tone, in a way."

"So, they all go together beautifully, and then they also are all individually perfect in that way, you know?" he added.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event is set to open in April 2028. It stars Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

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