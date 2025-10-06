Ace Frehley cancels remainder of 2025 tour

Ace Frehley performs in concert at Haute Spot Event Venue on July 13, 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has canceled the remainder of his 2025 tour.

The rocker initially canceled a show at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, on Sept. 26 after injuring himself in a fall, but now Frehley has cleared his schedule for the year.

"Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates," reads a post on Frehley's Instagram.

He currently has one 2026 date on the books; he's due to play Highland, California, on Feb. 26.

Frehley initially announced that despite the California cancellation he was still hard at work in the studio, sharing that he looked forward to “finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4.”

Origins Vol. 2 is a covers album that was released in 2020. Origins Vol. 3 is expected out sometime in 2025, although no release date has been revealed.

