Ace Frehley-autographed ‘Smoker’ guitar up for auction

Ace Frehley performs in concert at Haute Spot Event Venue on July 13, 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

KISS fans have a chance to get their hands on a guitar previously owned by the late Ace Frehley.

The site Gotta Have Rock and Roll is auctioning off Ace's Sunburst Gibson Les Paul "Smoker" guitar, which he used during KISS' 1999 Psycho Circus tour and their 2000 Farewell tour.

The stage-used guitar, which is signed by Ace, is modified to produce the rocker’s signature "Smoking" effects and includes a letter of authenticity from Frehley. The description notes the instrument was part of the rocker's personal collection and "represents a unique piece of rock history from an influential period of his career."

Bidding on the guitar is open until Dec. 5, with a minimum bid of $100,000 required. The guitar is expected to sell for between $150,000 and $200,000.

Frehley, founding guitarist of KISS and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, died Oct. 16 at the age of 74.

