AC/DC to play ﻿﻿Power Trip with drummer Matt Laug in place of Phil Rudd

AC/DC has announced a lineup change ahead of their set at the upcoming Power Trip festival.

In a Facebook post, the "Highway to Hell" legends revealed that drummer Matt Laug will be joining them for the performance in place of Phil Rudd. The post also includes an audio clip from a recent rehearsal for the festival.

"PWR UP for Power Trip!" AC/DC writes in the caption. "Listen to the rehearsal of the boys powering up with Cliff Williams, who's coming out of retirement for the festival and Matt Laug on drums."

The last time AC/DC played live was in 2016, and they were without both Rudd and vocalist Brian Johnson. Rudd had parted ways with AC/DC in 2015 due to legal troubles, while Johnson was off the road due to severe hearing issues, paving the way for Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose to fill in on lead vocals. Co-founding guitarist Malcolm Young died in 2017, and bassist Williams announced his retirement in 2018.

Johnson, Rudd and Williams then returned to AC/DC alongside Angus Young for the 2020 album Power Up, which marked the reunion of the classic Back in Black lineup, minus the late Malcolm.

Laug, meanwhile, is known for playing drums on Alanis Morissette's hit album Jagged Little Pill.

Power Trip will be held October 6-8 in Indio, California, the same site as Coachella. The bill also includes Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool and Judas Priest, who took the place of Ozzy Osbourne after he pulled out due to health issues.

