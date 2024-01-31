AC/DC earns second billion views video on YouTube with "Back in Black"

Legacy Recordings

By Josh Johnson

AC/DC is glad to be back in YouTube's billion views club.

The rock legends' video for "Back in Black" has officially hit the milestone, making it the second AC/DC clip with at least 1 billion views, following "Thunderstruck."

The "Back in Black" video showcases a simple but powerful performance of the song as the camera pans across each member. The clip also showcased AC/DC's then-new singer, Brian Johnson, who made his debut with the band on the 1980 Back in Black album in place of late vocalist Bon Scott.

AC/DC's most recent album is 2020's Power Up. The group played their first live show since 2016 at the 2023 Power Trip festival.

