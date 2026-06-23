AC/DC, Eagles, Bruce Springsteen land high on 'Pollstar's' midyear touring charts

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform at The Kia Forum on April 07, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen, the Eagles and AC/DC are among the artists landing in the top 10 on Pollstar's 2026 midyear touring charts.

While Bad Bunny leads the worldwide touring artists midyear chart with a gross of over $225 million, AC/DC is the highest-charting rock act. It lands at #4 thanks to the European leg of their Power Up tour, which has brought in close to $120.3 million so far this year.

Eagles, thanks to their Sphere residency and a handful of U.S. shows, land at #8 on the worldwide chart, with over $69.7 million in gross sales. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band are at #10, bringing in over $58.4 million with The Land of Hope and Dreams tour.

Among the North American top touring artists, Eagles land at #5, while Springsteen lands at #7. K-pop act BTS tops the list with a gross of over $104 million.

And both AC/DC and Eagles have a chance to add to their 2026 haul. AC/DC brings their Power Up tour back to North America July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with dates confirmed through Sept. 29 in Philadelphia; Eagles have more Sphere shows in September and November.

Springsteen wrapped his The Land of Hope and Dreams tour on May 30 in Philadelphia.

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