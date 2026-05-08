50th anniversary of iconic Grateful Dead Boston show to be celebrated with special event

The 50th anniversary of an iconic Grateful Dead concert will be celebrated in Boston in June.

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame and Rhino Records have teamed for a special event marking the anniversary of the band’s June 11, 1976, concert at the Boston Music Hall, now known as the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

Shakedown at Boston Music Hall: Grateful Dead 50th Anniversary Celebration 6/11/76 - 6/11/26 will take place June 11, 50 years to the day of the original concert. It will take place at the Boch Center’s Grand Lobby and feature a performance by Dead tribute band Playing Dead.

It will also include Dead-themed food and beverages, including Dogfish Head Brewery’s Grateful Dead Citrus Daydream and Juicy Pale Ale on tap, plus merch and more. There will also be an exhibit highlighting The Dead’s history in Boston.

The 1976 concert was the fifth show in The Dead's comeback tour after an extended hiatus. Grateful Dead historian David Lemieux notes, “The perfection they achieved on this tour is on full display on June 11, 1976, in Boston.”

A special five-LP recording of the concert was recently released for Record Store Day.

“The Dead played here more than a dozen times, but this show, 50 years ago, stands out as one of the absolute highlights of the Wang Theatre’s 100-year history. We have hosted some incredible acts from Bruce Springsteen and Aerosmith to Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga, and the Dead show remains an all-time fan favorite,” said Casey Soward, president and CEO of the Boch Center. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to this historic theatre in partnership with Rhino Records as we pay homage to one of the greatest shows in the Dead’s extensive catalog.”

Tickets for the concert are on sale now.

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