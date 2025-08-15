38 Special releases 'Slightly Controversial' new single, featuring Train

38 Special is sharing another preview of their upcoming album, Milestone, due out Sept. 19.

The band, best known for songs like "Hold on Loosely" and "Caught up in You," just dropped the new single, "Slightly Controversial," featuring a guest appearance by the band Train. It is the second song they've released from the album following "All I Haven't Said."

"This song is wrapped around a mystery woman who’s been through a few things in her life," frontman and co-founder Don Barnes shares. "She wants to keep people guessing and talking about her every move and they just can’t seem to figure her out. Her choice to be an enigma is for her own emotional protection."

Barnes calls the tune a "powerful guitar banger," noting that Train’s Pat Monahan "absolutely crushed it."

"Slightly Controversial" is available now via digital outlets.

Milestone is the first new music from 38 Special since their 2004 release, Drivetrain. In addition to Monahan, the album features songs co-written by Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Randy Bachman and the band's longtime collaborator Jim Peterik, who also co-produced the record.

Milestone is available for preorder now.

38 Special is currently on the road. Their next show is happening Friday in Aberdeen, South Dakota. A complete list of dates can be found at 38special.com.

