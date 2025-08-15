38 Special releases 'Slightly Controversial' new single, featuring Train

38 Special is sharing another preview of their upcoming album, Milestone, due out Sept. 19.
The band, best known for songs like "Hold on Loosely" and "Caught up in You," just dropped the new single, "Slightly Controversial," featuring a guest appearance by the band Train. It is the second song they've released from the album following "All I Haven't Said."
"Slightly Controversial" is available now via digital outlets.
Milestone is the first new music from 38 Special since their 2004 release, Drivetrain. In addition to Monahan, the album features songs co-written by Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Randy Bachman and the band's longtime collaborator Jim Peterik, who also co-produced the record.
Milestone is available for preorder now.
38 Special is currently on the road. Their next show is happening Friday in Aberdeen, South Dakota. A complete list of dates can be found at 38special.com.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.