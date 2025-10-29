The 30 most popular homes for sale in Savannah

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Savannah metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 216 W Gaston St, Savannah, GA 31401

- Views: 613

- List price: $1,150,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,628

- Price per square foot: $706.39

- See 216 W Gaston St, Savannah, GA 31401 on Redfin.com

#2. 1 Great Oak Trl, Savannah, GA 31419

- Views: 488

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,978

- Price per square foot: $117.49

- See 1 Great Oak Trl, Savannah, GA 31419 on Redfin.com

#3. 202 E 51st St, Savannah, GA 31405

- Views: 476

- List price: $648,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,013

- Price per square foot: $321.91

- See 202 E 51st St, Savannah, GA 31405 on Redfin.com

#4. 12726 Golf Club Dr, Savannah, GA 31419

- Views: 468

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,109

- Price per square foot: $189.62

- See 12726 Golf Club Dr, Savannah, GA 31419 on Redfin.com

#5. 424 E 50th St, Savannah, GA 31405

- Views: 468

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,948

- Price per square foot: $220.49

- See 424 E 50th St, Savannah, GA 31405 on Redfin.com

#6. 217 E Bolton St, Unit B Savannah, GA 31401

- Views: 456

- List price: $569,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,091

- Price per square foot: $522.36

- See 217 E Bolton St, Unit B Savannah, GA 31401 on Redfin.com

#7. 624 Southbridge Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405

- Views: 452

- List price: $529,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,986

- Price per square foot: $177.46

- See 624 Southbridge Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 on Redfin.com

#8. 1001 Maupas Ave, Savannah, GA 31401

- Views: 427

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,176

- Price per square foot: $252.76

- See 1001 Maupas Ave, Savannah, GA 31401 on Redfin.com

#9. 24 Tidewater Way, Savannah, GA 31411

- Views: 425

- List price: $2,397,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 6,261

- Price per square foot: $382.85

- See 24 Tidewater Way, Savannah, GA 31411 on Redfin.com

#10. 43 Franklin Creek Rd, S Savannah, GA 31411

- Views: 424

- List price: $1,500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,873

- Price per square foot: $387.30

- See 43 Franklin Creek Rd, S Savannah, GA 31411 on Redfin.com

#11. 922 E 37th St, Savannah, GA 31401

- Views: 406

- List price: $320,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,832

- Price per square foot: $174.67

- See 922 E 37th St, Savannah, GA 31401 on Redfin.com

#12. 1319 E 58th St, Savannah, GA 31404

- Views: 392

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,016

- Price per square foot: $260.83

- See 1319 E 58th St, Savannah, GA 31404 on Redfin.com

#13. 1235 E 50th St, Savannah, GA 31404

- Views: 367

- List price: $449,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,017

- Price per square foot: $222.61

- See 1235 E 50th St, Savannah, GA 31404 on Redfin.com

#14. 915 Porter St, Savannah, GA 31415

- Views: 366

- List price: $200,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,512

- Price per square foot: $132.28

- See 915 Porter St, Savannah, GA 31415 on Redfin.com

#15. 922 W 42nd St, Savannah, GA 31415

- Views: 359

- List price: $259,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,380

- Price per square foot: $187.68

- See 922 W 42nd St, Savannah, GA 31415 on Redfin.com

#16. 204 Katama Way, Pooler, GA 31322

- Views: 344

- List price: $235,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,396

- Price per square foot: $168.34

- See 204 Katama Way, Pooler, GA 31322 on Redfin.com

#17. 7 Williamsburg, Mnr Savannah, GA 31419

- Views: 342

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,341

- Price per square foot: $197.61

- See 7 Williamsburg, Mnr Savannah, GA 31419 on Redfin.com

#18. 604 Sugarbush Cir, Savannah, GA 31406

- Views: 336

- List price: $329,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,014

- Price per square foot: $163.80

- See 604 Sugarbush Cir, Savannah, GA 31406 on Redfin.com

#19. 223 E 64th St, Savannah, GA 31405

- Views: 334

- List price: $584,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,591

- Price per square foot: $367.63

- See 223 E 64th St, Savannah, GA 31405 on Redfin.com

#20. 486 Garden Acres Way, Pooler, GA 31322

- Views: 329

- List price: $229,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,315

- Price per square foot: $174.14

- See 486 Garden Acres Way, Pooler, GA 31322 on Redfin.com

#21. 2047 E 41st St, Savannah, GA 31404

- Views: 320

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,469

- Price per square foot: $204.15

- See 2047 E 41st St, Savannah, GA 31404 on Redfin.com

#22. 218 E 53rd St, Savannah, GA 31405

- Views: 319

- List price: $480,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,326

- Price per square foot: $361.99

- See 218 E 53rd St, Savannah, GA 31405 on Redfin.com

#23. 34 Washington Ave, Savannah, GA 31405

- Views: 315

- List price: $1,050,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,256

- Price per square foot: $322.48

- See 34 Washington Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 on Redfin.com

#24. 17 E 33rd St, Savannah, GA 31401

- Views: 308

- List price: $559,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,686

- Price per square foot: $331.55

- See 17 E 33rd St, Savannah, GA 31401 on Redfin.com

#25. 657 E Henry St, Savannah, GA 31401

- Views: 305

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,018

- Price per square foot: $284.94

- See 657 E Henry St, Savannah, GA 31401 on Redfin.com

#26. 120 Oak Pointe Trl, Savannah, GA 31419

- Views: 295

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,507

- Price per square foot: $199.00

- See 120 Oak Pointe Trl, Savannah, GA 31419 on Redfin.com

#27. 1509 Miller Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328

- Views: 292

- List price: $664,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,317

- Price per square foot: $504.18

- See 1509 Miller Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328 on Redfin.com

#28. 212 E 52nd St, Savannah, GA 31405

- Views: 289

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,898

- Price per square foot: $342.47

- See 212 E 52nd St, Savannah, GA 31405 on Redfin.com

#29. 501 E 41st St, Savannah, GA 31401

- Views: 286

- List price: $800,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,342

- Price per square foot: $341.59

- See 501 E 41st St, Savannah, GA 31401 on Redfin.com

#30. 622 E 60th St, Savannah, GA 31405

- Views: 285

- List price: $465,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,664

- Price per square foot: $279.45

- See 622 E 60th St, Savannah, GA 31405 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.