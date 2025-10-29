The 30 most popular homes for sale in Rome

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Palm Bay, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Rome metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 25 Blacks Bluff Rd, SW Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 368

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,036

- Price per square foot: $112.92

- See 25 Blacks Bluff Rd, SW Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#2. 2 Lindberg Dr, NE Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 332

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,428

- Price per square foot: $157.56

- See 2 Lindberg Dr, NE Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#3. 150 Pleasant Hope Rd, SE Silver Creek, GA 30173

- Views: 303

- List price: $179,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,311

- Price per square foot: $77.85

- See 150 Pleasant Hope Rd, SE Silver Creek, GA 30173 on Redfin.com

#4. 637 Wayside Rd, NE Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 240

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,189

- Price per square foot: $156.76

- See 637 Wayside Rd, NE Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#5. 1531 Old Rockmart Rd, SE Silver Creek, GA 30173

- Views: 220

- List price: $99,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,349

- Price per square foot: $74.05

- See 1531 Old Rockmart Rd, SE Silver Creek, GA 30173 on Redfin.com

#6. 16 Wilkerson Rd, SW Rome, GA 30165

- Views: 218

- List price: $159,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,406

- Price per square foot: $113.09

- See 16 Wilkerson Rd, SW Rome, GA 30165 on Redfin.com

#7. 46 Turnbull Dr, SE Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 217

- List price: $498,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,600

- Price per square foot: $108.26

- See 46 Turnbull Dr, SE Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#8. 107 Winsome Pl, Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 216

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 107 Winsome Pl, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#9. 413 Calhoun Ave, NE Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 215

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,626

- Price per square foot: $92.25

- See 413 Calhoun Ave, NE Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#10. 17 Royal Oak Dr, Rome, GA 30165

- Views: 212

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,495

- Price per square foot: $170.34

- See 17 Royal Oak Dr, Rome, GA 30165 on Redfin.com

#11. 110 Cherokee St, SW Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 211

- List price: $239,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,520

- Price per square foot: $95.24

- See 110 Cherokee St, SW Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#12. 981 Youngs Mill Rd, Kingston, GA 30145

- Views: 209

- List price: $85,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,281

- Price per square foot: $66.35

- See 981 Youngs Mill Rd, Kingston, GA 30145 on Redfin.com

#13. 11 Parkwood Dr, NE Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 208

- List price: $185,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,464

- Price per square foot: $126.37

- See 11 Parkwood Dr, NE Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#14. 11 Surrey Trl, SE Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 199

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,097

- Price per square foot: $143.01

- See 11 Surrey Trl, SE Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#15. 211 Alfred Ave, SE Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 194

- List price: $219,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,412

- Price per square foot: $155.74

- See 211 Alfred Ave, SE Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#16. 965 Old Rockmart Rd, SE Silver Creek, GA 30173

- Views: 192

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,079

- Price per square foot: $129.82

- See 965 Old Rockmart Rd, SE Silver Creek, GA 30173 on Redfin.com

#17. 282 Turner Rd, NE Rome, GA 30165

- Views: 192

- List price: $539,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,504

- Price per square foot: $215.26

- See 282 Turner Rd, NE Rome, GA 30165 on Redfin.com

#18. 1502 Spring Creek St, SE Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 192

- List price: $84,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 1502 Spring Creek St, SE Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#19. 25 Shoreline Dr, NW Rome, GA 30165

- Views: 181

- List price: $209,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,641

- Price per square foot: $127.91

- See 25 Shoreline Dr, NW Rome, GA 30165 on Redfin.com

#20. 1561 Pleasant Valley Rd, SE Silver Creek, GA 30173

- Views: 178

- List price: $214,999

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 852

- Price per square foot: $252.35

- See 1561 Pleasant Valley Rd, SE Silver Creek, GA 30173 on Redfin.com

#21. 16 Jefferson Dr, SW Rome, GA 30165

- Views: 174

- List price: $324,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,957

- Price per square foot: $165.56

- See 16 Jefferson Dr, SW Rome, GA 30165 on Redfin.com

#22. 2557 Wax Rd, Aragon, GA 30104

- Views: 174

- List price: $180,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 2557 Wax Rd, Aragon, GA 30104 on Redfin.com

#23. 697A Donahoo Rd, Silver Creek, GA 30173

- Views: 173

- List price: $159,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 900

- Price per square foot: $176.67

- See 697A Donahoo Rd, Silver Creek, GA 30173 on Redfin.com

#24. 452 Mountain View Rd, SE Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 171

- List price: $163,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,760

- Price per square foot: $92.61

- See 452 Mountain View Rd, SE Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#25. 515 Hardy Ave, SW Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 170

- List price: $50,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 864

- Price per square foot: $57.87

- See 515 Hardy Ave, SW Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#26. 2014 Maple Ave, SW Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 163

- List price: $135,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 952

- Price per square foot: $141.81

- See 2014 Maple Ave, SW Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#27. 320 Brumbelow Rd, Aragon, GA 30104

- Views: 162

- List price: $185,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,064

- Price per square foot: $173.87

- See 320 Brumbelow Rd, Aragon, GA 30104 on Redfin.com

#28. 3 Page Dr, NE Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 161

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,829

- Price per square foot: $153.03

- See 3 Page Dr, NE Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#29. 2107 Rockmart Rd, Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 153

- List price: $374,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,251

- Price per square foot: $115.35

- See 2107 Rockmart Rd, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#30. 9 Heather Rd, SE Rome, GA 30161

- Views: 152

- List price: $364,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,249

- Price per square foot: $162.25

- See 9 Heather Rd, SE Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.