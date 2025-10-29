The 30 most popular homes for sale in Gainesville, Georgia

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Gainesville, Georgia metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 3000 Clarks Bridge Road, Lot 17 Gainesville, GA 30501

- Views: 500

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 784

- Price per square foot: $114.67

- See 3000 Clarks Bridge Road, Lot 17 Gainesville, GA 30501 on Redfin.com

#2. 4606 Enfield Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Views: 486

- List price: $445,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,830

- Price per square foot: $157.24

- See 4606 Enfield Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

#3. 5245 Flat Creek Rd, Gainesville, GA 30504

- Views: 479

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,522

- Price per square foot: $180.68

- See 5245 Flat Creek Rd, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

#4. 2228 Mayors Way, Buford, GA 30519

- Views: 466

- List price: $589,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,668

- Price per square foot: $160.58

- See 2228 Mayors Way, Buford, GA 30519 on Redfin.com

#5. 6308 Chestnut Hill Rd, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- Views: 457

- List price: $474,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,468

- Price per square foot: $192.06

- See 6308 Chestnut Hill Rd, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

#6. 6132 Hutchins Dr, Buford, GA 30518

- Views: 451

- List price: $949,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,000

- Price per square foot: $237.48

- See 6132 Hutchins Dr, Buford, GA 30518 on Redfin.com

#7. 6614 Club View Ct, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- Views: 444

- List price: $719,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,542

- Price per square foot: $129.90

- See 6614 Club View Ct, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

#8. 3633 Ivy Ridge Ct, Buford, GA 30519

- Views: 428

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,688

- Price per square foot: $96.69

- See 3633 Ivy Ridge Ct, Buford, GA 30519 on Redfin.com

#9. 6217 Green Mountain Ln, Clermont, GA 30527

- Views: 388

- List price: $289,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,800

- Price per square foot: $160.56

- See 6217 Green Mountain Ln, Clermont, GA 30527 on Redfin.com

#10. 3465 Point View Cir, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Views: 365

- List price: $1,200,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,351

- Price per square foot: $275.80

- See 3465 Point View Cir, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

#11. 2253 Karen Ln, Gainesville, GA 30501

- Views: 363

- List price: $349,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,056

- Price per square foot: $330.49

- See 2253 Karen Ln, Gainesville, GA 30501 on Redfin.com

#12. 6708 Bass Cir, Buford, GA 30518

- Views: 356

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,369

- Price per square foot: $155.83

- See 6708 Bass Cir, Buford, GA 30518 on Redfin.com

#13. 4990 Price Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Views: 331

- List price: $360,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,786

- Price per square foot: $201.57

- See 4990 Price Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

#14. 4135 Cha Co Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Views: 324

- List price: $189,995

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,248

- Price per square foot: $152.24

- See 4135 Cha Co Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

#15. 3853 Alexandria Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Views: 323

- List price: $875,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,147

- Price per square foot: $170.00

- See 3853 Alexandria Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

#16. 4260 Mountain Ridge Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Views: 322

- List price: $405,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,293

- Price per square foot: $176.62

- See 4260 Mountain Ridge Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

#17. 5775 Lakeshore Dr, Buford, GA 30518

- Views: 307

- List price: $899,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,318

- Price per square foot: $270.95

- See 5775 Lakeshore Dr, Buford, GA 30518 on Redfin.com

#18. 5163 Bogus Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Views: 304

- List price: $819,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,651

- Price per square foot: $309.28

- See 5163 Bogus Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

#19. 2641 Waters Edge Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504

- Views: 301

- List price: $775,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,992

- Price per square foot: $155.25

- See 2641 Waters Edge Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

#20. 5130 Jay Creek Rd, Oakwood, GA 30566

- Views: 298

- List price: $385,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,175

- Price per square foot: $177.01

- See 5130 Jay Creek Rd, Oakwood, GA 30566 on Redfin.com

#21. 3044 Saddle Creek Dr, Gainesville, GA 30507

- Views: 292

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,672

- Price per square foot: $191.33

- See 3044 Saddle Creek Dr, Gainesville, GA 30507 on Redfin.com

#22. 1056 East Lake Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Views: 290

- List price: $594,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,776

- Price per square foot: $157.55

- See 1056 East Lake Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

#23. 1352 Burns Dr, NE Gainesville, GA 30501

- Views: 289

- List price: $599,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,169

- Price per square foot: $143.68

- See 1352 Burns Dr, NE Gainesville, GA 30501 on Redfin.com

#24. 3498 Hickory Lake Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Views: 287

- List price: $615,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,440

- Price per square foot: $178.78

- See 3498 Hickory Lake Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

#25. 6115 Stella Light Dr, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- Views: 285

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,246

- Price per square foot: $177.65

- See 6115 Stella Light Dr, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

#26. 3180 Lee Dr, Buford, GA 30518

- Views: 284

- List price: $1,200,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,130

- Price per square foot: $290.56

- See 3180 Lee Dr, Buford, GA 30518 on Redfin.com

#27. 4653 Whispering, Pnes Buford, GA 30518

- Views: 282

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,052

- Price per square foot: $60.92

- See 4653 Whispering, Pnes Buford, GA 30518 on Redfin.com

#28. 4638 Cobb Griffin Rd, Gillsville, GA 30543

- Views: 282

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,911

- Price per square foot: $127.59

- See 4638 Cobb Griffin Rd, Gillsville, GA 30543 on Redfin.com

#29. 2945 Thompson Mill Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Views: 280

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,658

- Price per square foot: $143.52

- See 2945 Thompson Mill Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

#30. 7507 Brookstone Cir, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

- Views: 276

- List price: $589,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,954

- Price per square foot: $149.19

- See 7507 Brookstone Cir, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.