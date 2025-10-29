The 30 most popular homes for sale in Gainesville, Georgia

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Gainesville, Georgia metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 3000 Clarks Bridge Road, Lot 17 Gainesville, GA 30501
- Views: 500
- List price: $89,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 784
- Price per square foot: $114.67
#2. 4606 Enfield Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Views: 486
- List price: $445,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,830
- Price per square foot: $157.24
#3. 5245 Flat Creek Rd, Gainesville, GA 30504
- Views: 479
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,522
- Price per square foot: $180.68
#4. 2228 Mayors Way, Buford, GA 30519
- Views: 466
- List price: $589,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,668
- Price per square foot: $160.58
#5. 6308 Chestnut Hill Rd, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
- Views: 457
- List price: $474,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,468
- Price per square foot: $192.06
#6. 6132 Hutchins Dr, Buford, GA 30518
- Views: 451
- List price: $949,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,000
- Price per square foot: $237.48
#7. 6614 Club View Ct, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
- Views: 444
- List price: $719,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,542
- Price per square foot: $129.90
#8. 3633 Ivy Ridge Ct, Buford, GA 30519
- Views: 428
- List price: $550,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,688
- Price per square foot: $96.69
#9. 6217 Green Mountain Ln, Clermont, GA 30527
- Views: 388
- List price: $289,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $160.56
#10. 3465 Point View Cir, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Views: 365
- List price: $1,200,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,351
- Price per square foot: $275.80
#11. 2253 Karen Ln, Gainesville, GA 30501
- Views: 363
- List price: $349,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,056
- Price per square foot: $330.49
#12. 6708 Bass Cir, Buford, GA 30518
- Views: 356
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,369
- Price per square foot: $155.83
#13. 4990 Price Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Views: 331
- List price: $360,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,786
- Price per square foot: $201.57
#14. 4135 Cha Co Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Views: 324
- List price: $189,995
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,248
- Price per square foot: $152.24
#15. 3853 Alexandria Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Views: 323
- List price: $875,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,147
- Price per square foot: $170.00
#16. 4260 Mountain Ridge Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Views: 322
- List price: $405,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,293
- Price per square foot: $176.62
#17. 5775 Lakeshore Dr, Buford, GA 30518
- Views: 307
- List price: $899,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,318
- Price per square foot: $270.95
#18. 5163 Bogus Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Views: 304
- List price: $819,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,651
- Price per square foot: $309.28
#19. 2641 Waters Edge Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504
- Views: 301
- List price: $775,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,992
- Price per square foot: $155.25
#20. 5130 Jay Creek Rd, Oakwood, GA 30566
- Views: 298
- List price: $385,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,175
- Price per square foot: $177.01
#21. 3044 Saddle Creek Dr, Gainesville, GA 30507
- Views: 292
- List price: $319,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,672
- Price per square foot: $191.33
#22. 1056 East Lake Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Views: 290
- List price: $594,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,776
- Price per square foot: $157.55
#23. 1352 Burns Dr, NE Gainesville, GA 30501
- Views: 289
- List price: $599,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,169
- Price per square foot: $143.68
#24. 3498 Hickory Lake Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Views: 287
- List price: $615,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,440
- Price per square foot: $178.78
#25. 6115 Stella Light Dr, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
- Views: 285
- List price: $399,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,246
- Price per square foot: $177.65
#26. 3180 Lee Dr, Buford, GA 30518
- Views: 284
- List price: $1,200,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,130
- Price per square foot: $290.56
#27. 4653 Whispering, Pnes Buford, GA 30518
- Views: 282
- List price: $125,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,052
- Price per square foot: $60.92
#28. 4638 Cobb Griffin Rd, Gillsville, GA 30543
- Views: 282
- List price: $499,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,911
- Price per square foot: $127.59
#29. 2945 Thompson Mill Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Views: 280
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,658
- Price per square foot: $143.52
#30. 7507 Brookstone Cir, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
- Views: 276
- List price: $589,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,954
- Price per square foot: $149.19
