The 20 cheapest places in the Northern Hemisphere to ski this winter

As snowflakes start to settle on mountain peaks, ski enthusiasts eagerly anticipate another season of powdery trails, cozy lodges, and the thrill of the descent. Yet, in recent years, the allure of skiing has been shadowed by an undeniable reality: The rising cost of hitting the slopes in the United States and Canada. Looking at the top three ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada, you can expect to spend an average of $155 for a single-day lift ticket in the winter season in Canada and $260 in the United States.

And it's not just lift tickets — prices for lodging, rentals, lessons, and even après-ski have soared, leaving many would-be adventurers calculating if the experience is still within reach.

For price-conscious skiers, a passport might just be the ticket to a more affordable winter escape. Countries like Italy, Austria, and France not only offer world-class skiing and stunning alpine scenery, but they also often provide more economical lift passes, lodging, and dining options compared to their American counterparts. Eastern European destinations, like Bulgaria and Slovenia, present even deeper savings. And with a favorable exchange rate in some regions, plus the added adventure of exploring a new culture, a ski trip abroad is emerging as a cost-effective way to enjoy the slopes — especially for travelers willing to bundle flights or embrace a little off-peak travel.

To help you plan your next ski trip, point.me has come up with a list of the 20 cheapest spots in the northern hemisphere for a winter ski vacation. To ID these countries with at least three resorts rated three stars or above on Skiresort.info were looked at, thus eliminating places like Iceland, Poland, and Greece) while countries with a Level 4 U.S. State Department rating ( like Russia, Lebanon, Iran, and countries with lengthy or expensive visa processes (such as India and China) were eliminated. Finally, only outdoor ski resorts (sorry, UAE).

Here's what you need to know about the cheapest ski resorts across the Northern Hemisphere.

The cheapest ski resorts in the Northern Hemisphere by daily lift ticket cost

For budget-conscious skiers looking to explore outside the United States and Canada, there are plenty of affordable resorts that offer great value without compromising on quality. In Eastern Europe, destinations like Bansko in Bulgaria and Poiana Brașov in Romania are known for their low prices, with affordable lift passes, equipment rentals, and lodging. Andorra, nestled between Spain and France, has resorts like Grandvalira and Vallnord that offer more affordable options than the larger Alpine destinations.

As a general rule of thumb, countries with more affordable ski resort lift tickets are often those with a lower cost of living and are lesser known as ski destinations — you may be able to name a few Swiss resorts, but can you name any in Türkiye? Similarly, ski resorts in Eastern Europe and Asia tend to be cheaper than those in Western Europe.

Below is the average daily lift ticket cost, translated to USD and rounded to the nearest dollar.

1. Türkiye: $13

2. Georgia: $24

3. Bosnia: $29

4. Romania: $33

5. Slovenia: $47

6. Bulgaria: $52

7. Andorra: $58

8. Finland: $58

9. Sweden: $60

10. Norway: $60

11. Czech Republic: $62

12. Slovakia: $63

13. Japan: $64

14. Spain: $69

15. Germany: $69

16. South Korea: $70

17. France: $80

18. Austria: $84

19. Italy: $86

20. Switzerland: $104

The cheapest ski resorts in the Northern Hemisphere by average hotel cost for three nights at the top ski resorts

To determine this list, the largest ski resort in each country was first identified and its corresponding city was put into Booking.com. From there, point.me found the cheapest three-star hotel within a half-mile walk of the chair lift (because nobody wants to schlep their gear further than that), looked at the cost of a three-night midweek stay in February, and used that as the average.

When looking for the best ski resort accommodation for you, consider elements like convenience, comfort, and amenities (especially those that cater to both skiers and non-skiers, if you have some in your group). Proximity to the slopes is a key factor; ski-in/ski-out access is ideal, allowing guests to hit the slopes without long commutes or crowded shuttles.

Amenities like ski storage, equipment rentals, and on-site repair services can enhance the experience for avid skiers. For relaxation, facilities such as hot tubs, spas, and saunas are welcome additions (and may be well worth paying more for), helping guests unwind and recover. And the choice of restaurants or cafés with hearty meals and après-ski options can enrich the stay, while helpful staff, shuttle services, and concierge support can make all the difference in making ski resort accommodations feel like a home base for both adventure and relaxation.

Below is the average cost of a three-night stay at a 7+-rated hotel within a half-mile of a chair lift, translated to USD and rounded to the nearest dollar.

1. Türkiye: $177

2. Spain: $180

3. Bosnia: $195

4. Bulgaria: $270

5. Sweden: $306

6. Italy: $309

7. France: $312

8. Romania: $354

9. Slovakia: $357 (tie)

9. Slovenia: $357 (tie)

11. South Korea: $369

12. Czech Republic: $375

13. Georgia: $402

14. Germany: $408

15. Andorra: $435

16. Austria: $489

17. Japan: $522

18. Switzerland: $579

19. Finland: $639

20. Norway: $666

The cheapest ski resorts in the Northern Hemisphere by lowest flight prices this winter

To determine the cheapest ski resorts by lowest flight prices, point.me looked at the lowest available price at the time of writing for a round-trip flight from both the East Coast (NYC) and West Coast (LAX) to the major airports in each country for travel in January and February. Of course, prices will vary depending on your departure airport and when you book, but this gives a general idea of good cash and points fares.

There isn't that much variation across Europe when it comes to flight prices, so in general, you can expect to spend $350-$700 on your round-trip flight for economy seats. For Asia, prices are more in the $700 to $900 range. If you're traveling on points, expect to spend anywhere from 20,000-35,000 points each way in economy, or 50,000-80,000 points each way in business class.

If good skiing at low prices is your priority, you can fly directly to the cheapest place to ski, but if you want to combine your trip with sightseeing/vacation, fly to the place you want to explore and then hop on a cheap regional flight to get to your ski destination.

Here are the cheapest places to fly by average round-trip economy flight price.

1. Andorra: $408

2. France: $421

3. Italy: $456

4. Spain: $460

5. Norway: $484

6. Romania: $486

7. Sweden: $491

8. Switzerland: $525

9. Finland: $537

10. Czech Republic: $546

11. Germany: $547

12. Austria: $575

13. Bulgaria: $584

14. Bosnia: $592

15. Slovakia: $617

16. Slovenia: $631

17. Türkiye: $685

18. Georgia: $685

19. Japan: $808

20. South Korea: $841

The overall cheapest places for a ski trip in the Northern Hemisphere

Based on the average cost of cash flights, the cost of three days of skiing, and three nights of hotel, these are the cheapest places to ski in the Northern Hemisphere during winter.

20. Japan: $1,607

Daily lift ticket: $64

Single night of accommodation: $174

Average economy flight: $723-$893 or 70,000 points round-trip

Yes, Japan is pricey. But the quality of the snow, the diversity of the slopes, and the opportunities for cultural endeavors (ranging from slurping piping hot ramen to soaking in an onsen) cannot be beaten.

The country has a truly staggering number of ski resorts — there are currently more than 300 — and it's renowned for its light, dry, and fluffy powder, nicknamed "Ja-Pow." Japanese ski resorts offer diverse terrain, from steep mountainsides to open powder bowls and lush tree runs. Tree skiing in Japan is particularly popular because the forests are relatively open, and many resorts allow off-piste skiing.

Japan is also famous for its hot spring baths, and many resorts and hotels near ski areas have onsen facilities. There's nothing quite like soaking in a hot spring after a day on the slopes to relax and rejuvenate your muscles. Many resorts in Japan offer a blend of traditional and modern amenities, allowing visitors to experience Japanese culture. You may find tatami rooms, traditional architecture, and even cultural performances or classes at some resorts. Popular ski resorts, such as those in Niseko or Hakuba, can fill up quickly, especially during holidays. You might need to book well in advance to secure a place, and last-minute availability is often limited.

Getting there: Flights to Japan are pretty consistently around $600-$700 round-trip in economy. The lowest-priced round-trip flights to Tokyo seen at the time of writing were $723 from Los Angeles and $893 from New York. Points fares to Japan generally range from about 33,000 to 35,000 points each way in economy.

The closest resort to Tokyo is Sayama Snow Resort in Saitama. It's 40 minutes away by car, though it is an indoor resort. Kamui Misaka and Fujiten Snow Resort are about 90 minutes by car from Tokyo's center.

19. South Korea: $1,396

Daily lift ticket: $70

Single night of accommodation: $123

Average economy flight: $817-$865 or 80,000 points round-trip

South Korea boasts several well-developed ski resorts, many of which are conveniently located near major cities like Seoul, making them ideal for day trips or short getaways. Resorts like Yongpyong, Alpensia (venues for the 2018 Winter Olympics), and Vivaldi Park have advanced facilities and infrastructure and a variety of slopes suitable for all skill levels.

As a bonus, most ski resorts in South Korea are within a couple of hours from Seoul by car, making them easy to access for a day trip or weekend getaway. This convenience is rare, especially in a densely populated region.

Many ski resort accommodations in South Korea have amenities like rental shops, restaurants, hot springs, and even night skiing. This can make the trip more enjoyable, as everything is in one place. However, resorts near the slopes attract many visitors, so they can be crowded, which may mean longer lines for facilities, amenities, and restaurants.

Getting there: Like Japan, flights to South Korea are consistently on the high side. The lowest-priced round-trip flights to Seoul we saw at the time of writing were $865 from Los Angeles and $817 from New York. Points fares to Seoul generally range from 24,000 to 40,000 points (the latter nonstop) from both sides of the country.

Jisan Forest Ski Resort, Oak Valley Ski Resort, and Elysian Gangchon Ski Resort are all within two hours of Seoul by car.

18. Switzerland: $1,351

Daily lift ticket: $104

Single night of accommodation: $193

Average economy flight: $460-$590 or 40,000 points round-trip

Switzerland offers world-class ski resorts with high-altitude slopes, reliable snow, and well-maintained trails. If you prioritize top-tier skiing and spectacular views and are open to splurging on a unique experience, skiing in Switzerland can be well worth the investment.

Switzerland's ski areas are rightfully world-renowned for their reliable snow conditions and charming alpine villages. Resorts like Zermatt, home to the iconic Matterhorn and Jungfrau Region, with views of the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau mountains, offer some of the most picturesque backdrops for skiing. There's also incredibly diverse terrain, so there really is something for everyone. Regions like Verbier and the Four Valleys offer a mix of off-piste, black, and red runs for advanced skiers, while others, like Engelberg, are perfect for intermediate and beginner levels.

In Switzerland, there's no shortage of incredible accommodations — options range from luxury hotels to cozy chalets and budget hostels, so there's usually something for every budget and preference. Though offerings close to the slopes are usually pricey, especially during peak season (December through March), so budget travelers may find it challenging to secure affordable options.

Getting there: There's a bevy of options for flying into Switzerland, and the country's efficient and well-connected rail system means you can fly into any airport and easily get where you need to be. We looked at flights to Zurich and saw round-trip fares as low as $590 from Los Angeles and $460 from New York. Points fares are reliably reasonable, ranging from 15,000-20,000 points each way in economy. Amden, Rigi, and Sattel-Hochstuckli are all under an hour's drive from Zurich.

17. Norway: $1,287

Daily lift ticket: $60

Single night of accommodation: $222

Average economy flight: $441-$527 or 30,000 points round-trip

Skiing in Norway offers a unique experience characterized by uncrowded slopes, reliable snow conditions, and breathtaking natural scenery. That said, Norway is cold, and the daylight hours are limited, which could be a dealbreaker for fairweather skiers.

Many of Norway's resorts are known for having steep, challenging descents and offering breathtaking fjord views. Some of the most popular resorts are Hemsedal, Trysil, and Hafjell (where some sections were used in the 1994 Winter Olympics). In the spring, at resorts in the Arctic (like Nordvågen ski area), visitors can ski and snowboard under the midnight sun.

Accommodations near ski resorts in Norway can be quite expensive, especially during peak seasons. Norway's general high cost of living makes dining, gear rental, and services pricey as well. However, Norway is all about the hygge experience, so accommodations near ski resorts often have a warm, cozy atmosphere with fireplaces, saunas, and hot tubs.

Getting there: At the time of writing, the lowest-priced roundtrip flights to Oslo, Norway's capital, from Los Angeles were $527 and $441 from New York. At point.me, we frequently see points fares in economy from 15,000-20,000 each way. The nearest ski resort is Norefjell, roughly 1.75 hours away from Oslo by car.

16. Finland: $1,234

Daily lift ticket: $58

Single night of accommodation: $213

Average economy flight: $421-$653 or 30,000 points round-trip

Compared to other destinations, the price of lift tickets and accommodations (plus food and beverages) in Finland is on the spendier side. However, there are some unique value-added experiences, especially for those with non-skiers in the group, like going for a reindeer sleigh ride, ice fishing, and potentially seeing the northern lights.

Ski resort accommodations in Finland are often surrounded by beautiful snowy landscapes, pine forests, and views of the Northern Lights, especially in areas like Lapland. And most Finnish ski resorts offer a range of winter activities beyond skiing, like snowshoeing, snowmobiling, dog sledding, and cross-country skiing, allowing guests to experience different types of winter sports. However, booking can be challenging during peak times, especially if you want specific types of accommodations, such as cabins or lodges.

Because the snow conditions are consistently good and the season starts earlier than elsewhere in Europe (often in the beginning of October), many Olympic skiers and snowboarders go to Levi to train. Don't worry, though, there are plenty of easier runs for the general public, too.

Getting there: Multiple options for flying to Finland help keep prices relatively low. The lowest-priced round-trip flights to Helsinki from Los Angeles we saw at the time of writing were $653 and $421 from New York. Points fares generally start at 15,000 points each way. Some of the more popular resorts include Ellivuori, Messilä Holiday Centre, Riihimaki, Sappee Ski Centre, and Tornimäki, which range from a 45-minute transfer to 2.5 hours by car from Helsinki.

15. Austria: $1,190

Daily lift ticket: $84

Single night of accommodation: $163

Average economy flight: $449-$700 or 30,000 points round-trip

Austria is a bit of a Goldilocks destination for skiing — it has a great blend of quality and value — and it has a deep-rooted skiing culture, with ski towns like St. Anton, Kitzbühel, and Innsbruck that offer authentic Alpine charm alongside a strong history in winter sports.

Austrian resorts are known for their excellent infrastructure, vast ski terrain, and relatively lower prices for lift passes, accommodations, and dining when compared to ski spots in Switzerland or Norway. The country also has a unique claim to fame: Bödele in Vorarlberg was the first resort to have ski lifts.

Austria offers a range of lodging options, from luxury chalets to more budget-friendly pensions, allowing travelers to find something within their budget. And most resorts provide rental shops, ski schools, and guided tours close to the accommodations, making it easier for beginners and seasoned skiers alike. But if you're visiting with non-skiers, options for activities outside of skiing might be limited, at least compared to destinations like Japan and the Nordics.

Getting there: Austria — particularly the main gateway city of Vienna — tends to have lower fares than the first batch of destinations on this list. At the time of writing, point.me saw flights to Vienna from Los Angeles for as low as $700 and flights from NYC starting at $449, and winter fares around 15,000 points each in economy. Mönichkirchen - Mariensee and Semmering are two ski resorts within an hour's drive of Vienna.

14. Georgia: $1,155

Daily lift ticket: $24

Single night of accommodation: $134

Average economy flight: $681-$689 or 80,000 points round-trip

Wildly underrated, Georgia's ski scene offers vast, open slopes and excellent powder conditions. The Caucasus Mountains in Georgia are less crowded than other ski destinations. There's also a strong apres-ski tradition, so it's worth staying in town to experience it without having to worry about getting back to your lodge (public transit is fine but not great here). Lodging tends to be more boutique, and infrastructure can be a little hit-and-miss for smaller operations, but Gudauri, the largest resort in the country, is very modern.

Planning a ski trip to Georgia can be well worth it, especially if you're looking for a mix of affordable skiing and a unique cultural experience. Georgia's ski resorts offer excellent value. Lift tickets, accommodations, and food are generally much cheaper than in Western European or North American ski areas, making it an attractive destination for budget-conscious travelers. However, if you're coming from the U.S., reaching Georgia can be time-consuming, often involving long flights with layovers.

Getting there: Without a ton of airlines flying into Georgia, prices are higher to fly here than elsewhere in Europe. Expect to pay at least $689 cash for flights to Tbilisi from Los Angeles or $681 from New York round-trip. Points fares to Tbilisi are also on the higher side, starting at around 40,000-44,000 points for a one-way economy ticket. When you consider you can often fly from major U.S. airports to London or Paris for 50,000 points in business class, you may find it a better bet to book a flight to one of those cities and then book a cash flight from there onward to Georgia. Gudauri, the largest and most developed ski resort, is two hours from Tbilisi by car.

13. Slovenia: $1,088

Daily lift ticket: $47

Single night of accommodation: $119

Average economy flight: $590-$672 or 78,000 points round-trip

Compared to other European ski destinations, Slovenian resorts are budget-friendly, making them popular among families and beginners. Lift passes, accommodations, and dining options tend to be more affordable here than in Austria, Switzerland, or France without sacrificing quality. The snow cover, however, can be less than in other regions, so if you're looking for deep powder, Slovenia might not be the best bet.

Staying near ski resorts in Slovenia can be a fantastic experience, as the country offers beautiful alpine scenery and excellent skiing opportunities. Besides skiing and snowboarding, many Slovenian resorts offer other winter activities, such as snowshoeing, ice climbing, and sledding, so staying nearby allows you to participate easily. However, you should note that resorts attract large numbers of visitors, so accommodations close to the slopes can be crowded and noisy, especially during peak ski season.

Getting there: Slovenia is a bit more expensive to reach than other popular European destinations (though you can take a train from Vienna or Venice). At the time of writing, round-trip flights to Ljubljana from Los Angeles were $672; $590 from New York. One-stop flights from major U.S. airports to Ljubljana often start at around 34,000-42,000 points each way in economy. The nearest ski resort to Ljubljana is the Krvavec ski resort, which is 30 minutes outside of the city center by car.

12. Slovakia: $1,079

Daily lift ticket: $63

Single night of accommodation: $119

Average economy flight: $533-$700 or 88,000 points round-trip

While still emerging in the global market, Slovakia has made significant investments in its ski infrastructure, and resorts like Jasná feature state-of-the-art lifts, snowmaking capabilities, and ski schools, rivaling those in more established ski countries.

Slovak ski resorts tend to be less crowded than the larger, well-known Alpine destinations, making it easier to find open runs and shorter lift lines, even during peak times. The downside is that resorts tend to be smaller and have more limited nightlife options, and the snow isn't as reliable as in other destinations.

Getting there: Slovakia also lacks a lot of direct flight options (though, again, Vienna is an easy alternative). The lowest-priced round-trip flights to Bratislava from Los Angeles at the time of writing were $700; $533 from New York. Points fares tend to be on the high side, starting at around 44,000 points each way, so flying into Vienna and then transferring from there is recommended. A handful of smaller ski resorts, like Pezinská Baba and Zochova Chata, are within an hour of Bratislava by car.

11. Germany: $1,071

Daily lift ticket: $69

Single night of accommodation: $136

Average economy flight: $456-637 or 30,000 points round-trip

Germany has a long skiing tradition, with some resorts dating back to the 1930s. Garmisch-Partenkirchen hosted the Winter Olympics in 1936, and today, it's home to the Kandahar run, one of the most challenging downhill courses in the world, drawing both competitive skiers and enthusiasts. The après-ski in Germany has its own flavor, with cozy "Gasthofs" (traditional inns) and "Almhütten" (alpine huts) where skiers enjoy hearty Bavarian food like sausages, pretzels, and steins of beer.

Many German ski towns, like Garmisch-Partenkirchen or Oberstdorf, have a vibrant après-ski scene with restaurants, bars, and cultural events. Plus, many German ski areas cater well to families, with dedicated children's areas, ski schools, and tobogganing options. Staying nearby allows you to fully enjoy these offerings. But even if you don't stay nearby, in Germany, ski resorts often have good connections with public transportation, making it easier to explore surrounding towns without a car.

Getting there: Germany has several major airports, but with most of the ski resorts in the north, Munich is the easiest gateway. At the time of writing, the lowest-priced round-trip flights to Munich from Los Angeles were $637 and $456 from New York. Points fares tend to range from 15,000 to 20,000 points each way. There are various small resorts within 90 minutes by car from Munich, and many more just on the other side of the Austrian border.

10. Czech Republic: $1,005

Daily lift ticket: $62

Single night of accommodation: $125

Average economy flight: $444-$647 or 30,000 points round-trip

Czech resorts are known for their scenic, forested settings with charming alpine villages, giving a more intimate, cozy feel. The Czech Republic is also a top destination for cross-country skiing, especially in regions like Jizerské hory and Šumava, which feature extensive, groomed trails.

Compared to resorts in the Alps, Czech ski resorts often have fewer slopes and shorter runs, which might not satisfy advanced or adventurous skiers, and these ski resorts can be quieter than famous Alpine spots, so accommodations may offer a more relaxed experience during off-peak times. While some resorts have après-ski options, they may not be as lively or varied as in other European ski destinations. But it's dirt cheap, and if you're looking for a unique, culturally-immersive spot, this is it.

Getting there: At the time of writing, point.me found flights to Prague from Los Angeles for $647 and from NYC for $444 round-trip, which is pretty typical for travel outside the peak summer months. Points fares in winter are also pretty consistently in the 15,000-20,000 range outside of the holidays. The most popular ski resorts near Prague are Arber, Bozí Dar, Harrachov, Neukirchen beim Heiligen Blut, and Čenkovice, which are all between two and three hours from Prague by car.

9. Andorra: $970

Daily lift ticket: $58

Single night of accommodation: $145

Average economy flight: $361-$454 or 30,000 points

Andorra offers a variety of terrain for all levels, from gentle slopes for beginners to challenging runs for advanced skiers. Its season typically runs from December through April, with excellent snow coverage, thanks to the high elevation and frequent snowmaking.

With competitive pricing for lift passes, ski rentals, and accommodation, Andorra is a good option if you're looking for high-quality skiing on a budget. Plus, you'll fly into Spain or France, so you can add two countries to your list. Andorra's ski areas are less crowded than other resorts, even during peak times. And despite the nation's small size, there are a lot of good choices for skiers of all abilities, including off-piste runs for advanced skiers.

Getting there: Andorra doesn't have its own airport, but Barcelona's is just 125 miles away and consistently one of the cheapest places to fly from the U.S. From LA, roundtrip fares were as low as $408 at the time of writing, while prices from NYC started at $361. Point.me frequently sees fares around 15,000 points each way to Barcelona from across the U.S. It'll take about two hours to drive into Andorra from Spain, but once you're in the country, there are ski resorts all over.

8. Bulgaria: $942

Daily lift ticket: $52

Single night of accommodation: $90

Average economy flight: $516-$651 or 78,000 points round-trip

For those seeking a European skiing experience without the high price tag of more renowned destinations, Bulgaria is a solid choice. Though these resorts might not be as extensive as those in the Alps, they offer a great skiing experience, particularly for beginner and intermediate skiers.

Not only are Bulgaria's lift tickets on the cheaper side, but so are the rentals, lessons, and accommodations. Bansko is Bulgaria's largest and most diverse resort, with over 40 miles of slopes. It offers everything from beginner to advanced runs, though the vast majority of the terrain is suitable for beginners and intermediates, which could prove boring for expert-level skiers and snowboarders.

Getting there: Flights to Bulgaria typically run around $500-$600 round-trip in economy. At the time of writing, we found flights to Sofia from Los Angeles for $651 and from New York for $516. Points fares tend to be on the higher side, at 34,000-44,000 points each way, so this is another spot where it can pay to fly into another European airport on points and then pay cash for a regional flight to your final destination. The Vitosha Ski Resort is roughly 15 minutes outside of Sofia's city center by car.

7. Sweden: $933

Daily lift ticket: $60

Single night of accommodation: $102

Average economy flight: $447-$535 or 24,000 points round-trip

Compared to the other Nordic nations, Sweden is a steal. Swedish ski resorts are also known for their family-friendly facilities, with a lot of emphasis on children's skiing programs and accessible slopes for beginners. This can be a great destination if you're traveling with family or if you're a beginner yourself.

Most accommodations near resorts have ski-in/ski-out options, making it easy to hit the slopes as soon as you're ready. And afterward, you can warm up in your hotel's sauna. Swedish ski resorts, particularly in the northern regions like Åre and Riksgränsen, offer stunning views of snow-covered mountains and forests. The resorts are also known for their laid-back, family-oriented ski culture. Many resorts cater to beginners and families, with wide, forgiving slopes and excellent ski schools.

Getting there: At the time of writing, the cheapest round-trip flights to Stockholm from Los Angeles were $535; $447 from New York. Points fares start at 12,000-15,000 points each way. The Romme Alpin ski resort is 2.5 hours from Stockholm by car.

6. Romania: $929

Daily lift ticket: $33

Single night of accommodation: $118

Average economy flight: $476-$496 or 45,000 points round-trip

Compared to popular Alpine destinations, Romanian ski resorts are generally less crowded and more affordable, with lower prices for both accommodations and ski passes. This makes Romania an attractive option for budget-conscious travelers. While English is spoken in major tourist areas, smaller accommodations may have limited English-speaking staff, which can pose a communication barrier for some visitors.

Romania's ski resorts, particularly around the Prahova Valley (home to the popular resort of Poiana Brașov), offer a variety of slopes for all levels. While Romania's mountains are beautiful, their elevation isn't as high as the Alps, so snow conditions can sometimes be inconsistent. Checking the snow forecast before booking is a good idea. Many of the slopes are also still undiscovered by international tourists, offering a more relaxed skiing experience, especially on weekdays. Romania's ski resorts are close to historic sites, medieval castles, and beautiful towns like Brașov, Sinaia, and Bran, so skiers can easily add a cultural tour to their itinerary. However, Romania's ski infrastructure isn't as advanced as destinations in the Nordics and Western Europe.

Getting there: Thank Romania's lack of popularity as an international ski destination for surprisingly low flight prices during the winter. At the time of writing, we found cash fares from LA to Bucharest as low as $496 or $476 round-trip from New York, and points fares starting at 22,500 each way. From the capital, the closest ski resort is Poiana Brasov, which is about a 2.5-hour drive north into the mountains.

5. Italy: $923

Daily lift ticket: $86

Single night of accommodation: $103

Average economy flight: $356-$556 or 30,000 points round-trip

Note: The 2026 Olympics and Paralympics will be held in Italy in February and March. Prices during this time will be higher than these averages, and availability will be limited. If skiing in Italy is on your bucket list, you should plan your trip outside of these months.

Italy's ski villages are often as memorable as the skiing itself (and typically come with the bonus of indulging in Italian cuisine). Compared to some of its neighboring Alpine countries, Italian ski resorts are often more budget-friendly. Lift passes, accommodation, and dining can be more affordable, and there are plenty of all-inclusive packages and discounts.

Italy's ski towns are rich in culture and tradition, often offering unique architecture, local artisan shops, and historic sites. Staying nearby allows you to explore these cultural elements in between ski sessions, though the rates for hotels, chalets, and even basic lodges tend to increase as you get closer to the slopes.

Italian ski resorts often have a more relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere compared to the high-energy ski scenes in France or Switzerland. Resorts like Cervinia, Courmayeur, and Sestriere are known for being welcoming to families, with various amenities and activities for all ages. From traditional Alpine fare to Michelin-starred meals, Italian ski resorts excel in après-ski and dining experiences

Getting there: You've got a lot of options for flying into Italy, though with most of the ski areas in the north, if you want to hit the slopes right away, fly into Milan. At the time of writing, the cheapest round-trip flights to Milan were $556 from Los Angeles and just $356 from New York, with points fares found on point.me starting at 15,000 points each way. Chiesa in Valmalenco, Gressoney la Trinite, Monte Pora, and Piani di Bobbio are all resorts within a 2.5-hour drive of Milan.

4. France: $916

Daily lift ticket: $80

Single night of accommodation: $104

Average economy flight: $364-$477 or 24,000 points round-trip

Planning a ski trip to France can be absolutely worth it, as the country has some of the best and most renowned ski resorts in the world. The French Alps offer a wide variety of ski areas that cater to all levels, from beginners to advanced skiers, and the snow conditions are usually quite reliable from December through April.

French ski resorts, especially in areas like the French Alps, offer stunning mountain views, and these high-altitude resorts, such as Val Thorens (the highest ski resort in Europe at 7,500 feet), guarantee snow reliability throughout the season. Resorts like Tignes and Les Arcs also offer glacier skiing, providing year-round options. The one downside: Staying near a ski resort may mean you're less likely to explore other French regions or cities at the same time, since most ski resorts are far from major metropolitan areas.

Getting there: France is another spot where fares dip considerably from the U.S. in winter, and we saw some great fares at the time of writing: $477 round-trip from LA and just $364 from NYC in cash and as low as 12,000-15,000 points from both coasts. Most of the ski resorts are well outside of Paris — expect to spend a minimum of three hours driving unless you fly into a smaller regional airport. Still, there are a handful of ski resorts accessible by train from Paris, including La Norma, Montgenèvre, L'Alpe d'Huez, Avoriaz, and Font Romeu.

3. Türkiye: $910

Daily lift ticket: $13

Single night of accommodation: $59

Average economy flight: $676-$694 or 30,000 points round-trip

Türkiye is home to several mountain ranges, including the Taurus, Pontic, and Kaçkar ranges, which offer diverse terrain for skiers. Popular resorts, such as Uludağ and Erciyes, provide expansive slopes, while places like Palandöken boast high altitudes that guarantee good snow cover. However, given the more southerly location, the season tends to be shorter, especially during years when there isn't much snow.

Turkish ski resorts also tend to be less crowded than those in Europe or North America, meaning shorter lift lines and more time on the slopes. Just don't expect the facilities to be as sharp as other destinations in Europe. You can choose from a range of lodging, from budget-friendly hostels to luxury hotels catering to different types of travelers. But when you're staying in resort areas, it might be harder to experience local Turkish culture, food, and traditional activities compared to staying in towns or villages nearby.

Getting there: Flights to Istanbul, the main gateway to Türkiye, started at around $676 from Los Angeles and $694 round-trip from NYC at the time of writing — and that's a pretty typical price for this destination. When it comes to points, we typically see winter fares around 15,000-23,000 points each way. Thankfully, you don't have to take another flight to hit the nearest slopes. Kartepe Ski Center is about 1.5 hours from Istanbul by car.

2. Spain: $802

Daily lift ticket: $69

Single night of accommodation: $60

Average economy flight: $415-$505 or 30,000 points round-trip

Skiing in Spain is a more laid-back experience than other European destinations. Resorts are relatively accessible by car or bus and are often near historic cities like Granada, Barcelona, or Madrid, allowing skiers to combine cultural sightseeing with skiing. This mix of adventure and culture adds a layer of variety to a ski holiday that is hard to find elsewhere.

Many Spanish ski resorts, particularly those in the Pyrenees, are known for their family-friendly facilities, including beginner-friendly slopes, ski schools, and daycare options. This makes Spain a popular choice for families looking to introduce children to skiing or snowboarding. Resorts also tend to have a lively atmosphere — they typically host events, festivals, and social gatherings, offering the chance to connect with other travelers. The ski season is, however, weather-dependent, so if there's a lack of snow, you may miss out on skiing. Booking close to the slopes could help you get those rare early tracks.

Getting there: Fares to Spain are consistently some of the lowest compared to other spots in Western Europe for both cash and points. At the time of writing, the lowest-priced round-trip flights to Madrid were $505 from Los Angeles and $415 from New York in cash, and as low as 15,000 points each way from several major cities. It's possible to get to Puerto de Nacacerrada in just under an hour by car.

1. Bosnia: $800

Daily lift ticket: $29

Single night of accommodation: $65

Average economy flight: $518-$655 or 66,000 points round-trip

Compared to Western European ski destinations, Bosnia is much more budget-friendly for both lodging and lift tickets. The downside is that Bosnian resorts are not as large or as developed as some in the Alps. But if you're looking for an affordable, off-the-beaten-path ski trip, Bosnia is definitely worth it.

Bosnia's ski resorts are known for their natural, less commercialized terrain. Bjelašnica, for instance, offers off-piste trails that attract advanced skiers and snowboarders. Jahorina, on the other hand, is one of the most popular resorts because it boasts a mix of beginner-friendly slopes and challenging runs. The resorts are on the smaller side, so weekends in particular can get busy. Additionally, many accommodations are basic and may not have high-end amenities compared to resorts in places like Switzerland or Austria, so if you're looking for nightlife and additional activities, you may find your options too limited here.

Getting there: At the time of writing, the cheapest round-trip flights to Sarajevo were $665 from Los Angeles and $518 from New York; points fares typically start at 33,000 points each way, though again, flying into nearby Vienna is an excellent alternative. The closest resorts to Sarajevo are Jahorina, Bjelašnica, and Ravna Planina, which are all under an hour away by car.

Summary

While these costs should give you an estimate of what you can expect to spend and where you'll find the best value, your mileage may vary depending on other activities, how many people you're sharing a room with, how you like to travel, the standard of accommodation and dining you want, and beyond.

The bottom line is that a ski vacation overseas can be a much better value than one in the U.S., and thanks to the proximity of many resorts to large cities and interesting towns, it's a great way to combine the sport with more traditional travel activities.

This story was produced by point.me and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.