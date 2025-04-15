10CC announces US summer tour dates

Seventies hitmakers 10CC have announced dates for a new summer tour of the U.S.

The band, best known for such hits as "I'm Not in Love" and "The Things We Do For Love," will launch a new leg of The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour Aug. 27 in Napa, California. The tour will consist of 17 shows, with stops in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Columbus, Cleveland and more. It wraps Sept. 14 in Alexandria, Virginia.

10CC brought The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour to the U.S. last summer. The band currently consists of original member Graham Gouldman with Rick Fenn and Paul Burgess, who joined the group in 1976, plus Keith Hayman and Andy Park.

“After not having toured the US for more than three decades, last year’s tour was a remarkable experience,” says Gouldman. “We’re used to our regular audiences across Europe, Australia and New Zealand, but the reaction of the American audiences took us completely by surprise – it was incredible. We are really looking forward to our return and playing new venues this year.”

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at 10cc.world.

