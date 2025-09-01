YOU COULD WIN TICKETS TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT FROM 97.1 THE RIVER!

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

You could win a pair of tickets to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights...a terrifying event where the biggest names in horror haunt you!

Listen to English Nick on 97.1 The River weekdays September 3-9 from 10a-3p for your chance to win!

You could win a prize package for two people, including:

• 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Night Admission to Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights*

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

WARNING

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/3/25–9/9/25. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter, listen to 97.1 The River for cue to call, call 1-404-741-9797, and be designated caller. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: http://www.971theriver.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

*Travel must occur during the 2025 or 2026 Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights event dates to partake in the Halloween Horror Nights portion of the Prize. If not, this portion of the Prize will be forfeited in its entirety and no further or alternative compensation will be provided. Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks/attractions/entertainment, or access to events may close or be unavailable due to capacity and benefits are subject to change without notice. Free self-parking after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Free self-parking available after 6 PM for all guests on non-Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Other restrictions may apply.

Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.