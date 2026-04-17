Winning Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to 97.1 The River's Rockin' Birthday Bash

Rockin' Birthday Bash Three Epic Nights Updated Art

Listen to 97.1 The River all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash shows. 2026 Rockin’ Birthday Bash Shows include:

Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 23, 2026.



Mötley Crüe: The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour with performances by Tesla & Extreme at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 12, 2026.



Guns n’ Roses on September 19, 2026 at Truist Park.

PLUS one lucky winner will be randomly selected to win a pair of tickets to ALL THREE Rockin’ Birthday Bash shows and will recieve vinyl records for 2026 Birthday Bash bands in honor of Record Store Day 2026!

Tune in each hour to hear which show you have the chance to win a pair of tickets to. Prize will vary by the hour.

Tickets to Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner are on sale now at LiveNation.com

Tickets to Mötley Crüe: The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour are on sale now at LiveNation.com

Tickets to Guns n’ Roses are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Thanks to our sponsor Kennon Heating, Air, and Plumbing

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/18/26 - 04/19/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Nine (9) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to one of 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash shows per on air anouncement of show name at a dedicated time. (ARV: Minimum of $174.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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