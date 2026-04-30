Winning Weekend: You could win tickets to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash (and info on $30 tix!!)

The River's Rockin' Birthday Bash 2026

Its Live Nation’s Summer of live where you can score $30 tickets from now until May 5 with no code needed!

Listen to 97.1 The River all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash shows. 2026 Rockin’ Birthday Bash Shows include:

Tune in each hour to hear which show you have the chance to win a pair of tickets to. Prize will vary by the hour. Contest Line: 404-741-9797

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Thanks to our sponsor Kennon Heating, Air, and Plumbing

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/02/26 - 05/03/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Twelve (12) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to one of 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash shows per on air anouncement of show name at a dedicated time. (ARV: Minimum of $174.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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