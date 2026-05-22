Winning Weekend: Win tickets to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner

The River's Rockin' Birthday Bash Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner

Tune into 97.1 The River all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to: 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner!

You do not want to miss out on the rockin’ celebration on July 23rd at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre when Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner bring the Double Trouble Double Vision tour to Georgia. Listen for your chance to win!

Tickets are on sale now at Livenation.com

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Thanks to our sponsor Kennon Heating, Air, and Plumbing

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/23/26 - 05/24/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Twelve (12) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday BashLynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner on July 23, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $174.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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