Winning Week: The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner!

The River's Rockin' Birthday Bash Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner

97.1 The River is bring you an epic chance to win a pair of tickets to 2026 Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 23, 2026!

PLUS you’ll receive an exclusive invite to our Live Lounge interview with Foreigner, and you’ll gte to meet the band!

Listen this week starting Wednesday, all through Sunday for your chance to win a pair of tickets, and score a sweet invite to our Live Lounge with Foreigner.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Special thanks to our sponsor Kennon Heating, Air and Plumbing

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/08/26-07/12/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 23, 2026. Plus admission for two to our Live Lounge event with Foreigner. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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