Aerosmith founding member Tom Hamilton along with Atlanta’s Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow guitarist), Demorest, Georgia’s Tony Brock (drummer The Baby’s, Rod Stewart), guitarist Trace Foster and vocalist Chase Hampton are Close Enemies, a new band with terrific, new original music! After their first Atlanta performance at Smith’s Olde Bar Thursday Feb. 27, the band joined Kaedy and Axel in the 97.1 The River Live Lounge.