Vote: The River 500 Memorial Day Countdown & you could win tix to all THREE Birthday Bash Concerts

VOTE! River 500 2026

Vote now for your all-time favorite classic rock song in the Annual River 500 Memorial Day Weekend Countdown and enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to ALL THREE 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash Concerts:

Lynyrd Skynyrd X Foreigner on July 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Mötley Crüe on August 12 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Guns N’ Roses on September 19 at Truist Park

The River 500 is Presented by The Georgia Spa Company

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates. Thanks to our sponsor, Kennon Heating, Air and Plumbing.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/1/2026 5:00am ET – 5/17/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select “Vote in The River 500 Memorial Day Countdown and you could win FRONT ROW Metallica Tickets!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 05/18/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Two (2) tickets to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner on July 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Two (2) tickets to Mötley Crüe on August 12 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and Two (2) tickets to Guns N’ Roses on September 19 at Truist Park. (ARV: Minimum of $300.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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