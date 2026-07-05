Ticket Vault: You could win tickets to John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp Atlanta

Listen for the Ticket Vault to open in the 8a and 5p hours this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see John Mellencamp at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 1st.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/06/26-07/10/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to John Mellencamp at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 1st. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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