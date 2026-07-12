Ticket Vault: Win your way to MEET Foreigner at the River Studios!

The River's Rockin' Birthday Bash Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner

97.1 The River is bring you an epic chance to win a pair of tickets to 2026 Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 23, 2026!

PLUS you’ll receive an exclusive invite to our Live Lounge interview with Foreigner, and you’ll get to meet the band!

Listen for the Ticket Vault to open in the 8a and 5p hours this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets, and score a sweet invite to our Live Lounge with Foreigner.

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Special thanks to our sponsor Kennon Heating, Air and Plumbing

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/13/26-07/17/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 23, 2026. Plus admission for two to our Live Lounge event with Foreigner. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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