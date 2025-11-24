THANK YOU for your support: The River Stomps Out Hunger Food Drive

River Stomps Out Hunger

Thank you for your support of The River Stomps Out Hunger Food Drive benefiting Atlanta Community Food Bank this year.

We collected over thousands of pounds of food and hundreds of dollars that will create thousands of total meals!

Our fellow Georgians are in need. Hunger continues to be a crisis in our communities, and you can do something to help a family right now!

· 1 in 7 (14.9%) Georgians are estimated to be food insecure.

· 1 in 5 (19.6%) children in Georgia are estimated to be food insecure.

· Seniors, 1 in 10 (10.4%).

· In the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s 29-county service area, 1 in 8 Georgians and 1 in 6 children are food insecure.

During the holidays, food becomes a focal point for many family gatherings, which deepens the despair felt by many neighbors who are already struggling.

Every dollar donated can make a giant impact! The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s processes and partners help them transform every dollar donated into 3 meals. A nutritious meal generated from your donation can transform a day. A dream. A life. A future. It can feed hope. Optimism. Passion. Purpose. It can be the difference between someone giving up and giving it everything. Every Meal Matters. Donate now.

