StillFire Brewing: USA Soccer Watch Party!

StillFire USA Soccer

Join 97.1 The River at StillFire Brewing in Smyrna (2725 King St. SE) for the USA Soccer Watch Party on June 12! We will be there starting at 7p And Team USA takes the pitch at 9p.

GAME SOUND. GOOD BEER. GREAT PEOPLE.

While you are there, make sue to try Power Pilsner:

The River and StillFire Brewing have cranked it up to eleven with POWER PILSNER.

On tap now at StillFire Brewing’s Tap Room in Downtown Suwanee, this clean, crisp American Lager is smooth, refreshing, and ready to rock your taste buds.

Drink responsibly.

Crafted in partnership with The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.