StillFire Brewing: Find Your Fire 5K & Freedom Fest

Find Your Fire 5K & Freedom Fest

Join 97.1 The River and StillFire Brewing for the 2nd Annual Find Your Fire 5K & Freedom Fest presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays & Associates, on Saturday, June 27 in Suwanee!

Details:

9:30am Kids Fun Run | 10:00am 5K | Freedom Fest immediately after

The 5K features three craft beer stops along the scenic Suwanee Greenway

Runners receive a race shirt, medal, custom pint glass, and those over 21 receive a full beer at the finish line

Kids Fun Run participants receive a medal, color-changing StillFire root beer mug, and Winning Weekend Root Beer

Freedom Fest includes live music by Dinner with Giants, food, games, contests, and family-friendly activities

Benefiting the Patriot Legacy Fund and the Find Your Fire Foundation

The Patriot Legacy Fund is a non-profit who honor service-disabled veterans by providing scholarships to their children

Register now at FindYourFire5k.com.

While you are there, make sure to try Power Pilsner:

The River and StillFire Brewing have cranked it up to eleven with POWER PILSNER.

On tap now at StillFire Brewing’s Tap Room in Downtown Suwanee, this clean, crisp American Lager is smooth, refreshing, and ready to rock your taste buds.

Drink responsibly.

Crafted in partnership with The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.