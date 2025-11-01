The River Stomps Out Hunger Food Drive 2025

River Stomps Out Hunger

The River is stomping out hunger this holiday season and collecting donations for Atlanta Community Food Bank at Publix at The Centre at Woodstock (12165 Hwy 92 in Woodstock) on Saturday, November 22 from 9am-3pm!

The first 25 people to drop off a frozen turkey will receive two tickets to to Luzia By Cirque Du Soleil, Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station.*

Here is a list of items we’ll be collecting:

Frozen turkeys

Boxed stuffing

Boxed mashed potatoes

Canned cranberry sauce

Canned green beans

Canned sweet potatoes

Canned corn

>>CAN’T STOP BY? CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Our fellow Georgians are in need. Hunger continues to be a crisis in our communities, and you can do something to help a family right now!

· 1 in 7 (14.9%) Georgians are estimated to be food insecure.

· 1 in 5 (19.6%) children in Georgia are estimated to be food insecure.

· Seniors, 1 in 10 (10.4%).

· In the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s 29-county service area, 1 in 8 Georgians and 1 in 6 children are food insecure.

During the holidays, food becomes a focal point for many family gatherings, which deepens the despair felt by many neighbors who are already struggling.

Every dollar donated can make a giant impact! The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s processes and partners help them transform every dollar donated into 3 meals. A nutritious meal generated from your donation can transform a day. A dream. A life. A future. It can feed hope. Optimism. Passion. Purpose. It can be the difference between someone giving up and giving it everything. Every Meal Matters. Donate now.

*WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Limited to first 25 people to drop off a frozen turkey. Starts 11/22/25 at 9:00 A.M. ET, ends 11/22/25 at 3:00 P.M. ET. Open to legal GA residents; 18+. Tickets subject to add’l terms and conditions; ARV: $140.00. For more info: 971TheRiver.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

