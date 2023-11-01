The River Stomps Out Hunger Food Drive 2023

River Stomps Out Hunger 2021

The River is stomping out hunger this holiday season and collecting donations for Atlanta Community Food Bank at Publix at The Centre at Woodstock (12165 Hwy 92 in Woodstock) on Saturday, November 18 from 9am-3pm!

The first 25 people to drop off a frozen turkey will receive two tickets to ECHO by Cirque du Soleil on January 17 under The Big Top at Atlantic Station!*

Here is a list of items we’ll be collecting:

Frozen turkeys

Boxed stuffing

Boxed mashed potatoes

Canned cranberry sauce

Canned green beans

Canned sweet potatoes

Canned corn

>>CAN’T STOP BY? CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Our community faces one of the highest levels of food insecurity in the nation—meaning that our neighbors often struggle to put food on the table, and that their access to nutritious food is limited by a lack of money and other resources. And the need continues to grow. One-in-eight children in Georgia lives in a food insecure household — meaning they don’t know where their next meal will come from. Overall. one-in-nine Georgians struggles with hunger. These folks include children, seniors, and hardworking families. The Atlanta Community Food Bank is reporting record levels of visits to food pantries this year – up 40% from 2022.

About Atlanta Community Food Bank:

The Atlanta Community Food Bank distributes the equivalent of over 97 million meals each year through a network of nearly 700 nonprofit partner agencies serving families and individuals in 29 metro Atlanta and north Georgia counties. The Atlanta Community Food Bank has an incredible legacy of mobilizing the food, people, and big ideas needed to create a movement to end hunger across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency has earned another 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. The 4-star rating is the highest grade awarded by Charity Navigator. Only 3% of Rated Charities Have Received a 4-Star Rating for nine (9) Consecutive Years. For nine consecutive years, the Food Bank has earned 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator.

95% of every dollar donated to the Food Bank goes right back into the community. Supporters can trust that their donations are going to an ethical charity when they invest in one of the Southeast’s largest hunger-relief organizations. Every $1 helps provide up to 3 meals for hungry children, hardworking families & struggling seniors. For every dollar spent, 95 cents (including the value of all donated food) goes directly to services in the community that feed hungry people.

The Food Bank is building a stronger community free of hunger. We need you to help us get there.

