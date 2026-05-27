97.1 The River Memorial Day Countdown: You voted, here are your top 100!

River 500

The votes are in! Thanks for listening to the River 500 this Memorial Day Weekend.

Here are your top 100 picks:

100. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Born On The Bayou

99. Heart - What About Love?

98. Led Zeppelin - Kashmir

97. Motley Crue - Home Sweet Home

96. Pat Benatar - Love Is A Battlefield

95. Guess Who - American Woman

94. Billy Idol - Rebel Yell

93. Peter Gabriel - In Your Eyes

92. Pearl Jam - Jeremy

91. Def Leppard - Photograph

90. David Bowie - Fame

89. Led Zeppelin - Rock And Roll

88. Heart - Barracuda

87. Pink Floyd - Money

86. Journey - Faithfully

85. Aerosmith - Angel

84. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Simple Man

83. Queen - Fat Bottomed Girls

82. Van Halen - Eruption/You Really Got Me

81. Steve Miller Band - Fly Like An Eagle

80. Journey - Open Arms

79. Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way

78. Who - Who Are You

77. Police - Every Breath You Take

76. Kiss - Rock And Roll All Night

75. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - Don’t Do Me Like That

74. Sammy Hagar - There’s Only One Way To Rock

73. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band - Blinded By The Light

72. AC/DC - Highway To Hell

71. Cars - Just What I Needed

70. Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love

69. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

68. Bad Company - Bad Company

67. Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane

66. Steve Miller Band - The Joker

65. Billy Joel - Piano Man

64. Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze

63. U2 - I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

62. Alice Cooper - School’s Out

61. Led Zeppelin - Black Dog

60. Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run

59. Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is

58. Rush - Tom Sawyer

57. Derek & The Dominos - Layla

56. Bon Jovi - Wanted Dead Or Alive

55. Nirvana - Heart-Shaped Box

54. Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train

53. Foghat - Slow Ride

52. Van Halen - Panama

51. Doors - Riders On The Storm

50. Blue Oyster Cult - (Don’t Fear) The Reaper

49. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son

48. Eagles - Take It Easy

47. Boston - More Than A Feeling

46. Pink Floyd - Comfortably Numb

45. Rolling Stones - (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

44. Aerosmith - Sweet Emotion

43. Rolling Stones - You Can’t Always Get What You Want

42. Boston - Foreplay/Long Time

41. Bob Seger - Turn The Page

40. Fleetwood Mac - Dreams

39. Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter

38. Styx - Come Sail Away

37. Who - Baba O’Riley

36. Billy Idol - White Wedding

35. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird

34. Guns N’ Roses - Sweet Child O’ Mine

33. Bob Seger - Night Moves

32. Def Leppard - Pour Some Sugar On Me

31. Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here

30. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

29. AC/DC - Back In Black

28. Eagles - Hotel California

27. Metallica - Enter Sandman

26. Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven

25. Ram Jam - Black Betty

24. Elton John - Rocket Man

23. Pat Benatar - Hit Me With Your Best Shot

22. Toto - Hold The Line

21. Don Henley - The Boys Of Summer

20. Green Day - When I Come Around

19. Tom Petty - I Won’t Back Down

18. John Mellencamp - Small Town

17. Nirvana - Come As You Are

16. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - I Love Rock N’ Roll

15. REO Speedwagon - Take It On The Run

14. Cheap Trick - I Want You To Want Me

13. Kansas - Carry On Wayward Son

12. Tom Petty - Free Fallin’

11. Guns N’ Roses - Paradise City

10. Aerosmith - Dream On

9. Pink Floyd - Happiest Days/Another Brick In The Wall

8. Bon Jovi - Livin’ On A Prayer

7. Phil Collins - In The Air Tonight

6. Pat Benatar - Heartbreaker

5. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama

4. Whitesnake - Here I Go Again

3. Queen - We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions

2. Journey - Don’t Stop Believin’

1. AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long

The River 500 is Presented by The Georgia Spa Company

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