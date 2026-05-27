97.1 The River Memorial Day Countdown: You voted, here are your top 100!

The votes are in! Thanks for listening to the River 500 this Memorial Day Weekend.
Here are your top 100 picks:
100. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Born On The Bayou
99. Heart - What About Love?
98. Led Zeppelin - Kashmir
97. Motley Crue - Home Sweet Home
96. Pat Benatar - Love Is A Battlefield
95. Guess Who - American Woman
94. Billy Idol - Rebel Yell
93. Peter Gabriel - In Your Eyes
92. Pearl Jam - Jeremy
91. Def Leppard - Photograph
90. David Bowie - Fame
89. Led Zeppelin - Rock And Roll
88. Heart - Barracuda
87. Pink Floyd - Money
86. Journey - Faithfully
85. Aerosmith - Angel
84. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Simple Man
83. Queen - Fat Bottomed Girls
82. Van Halen - Eruption/You Really Got Me
81. Steve Miller Band - Fly Like An Eagle
80. Journey - Open Arms
79. Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way
78. Who - Who Are You
77. Police - Every Breath You Take
76. Kiss - Rock And Roll All Night
75. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - Don’t Do Me Like That
74. Sammy Hagar - There’s Only One Way To Rock
73. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band - Blinded By The Light
72. AC/DC - Highway To Hell
71. Cars - Just What I Needed
70. Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love
69. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
68. Bad Company - Bad Company
67. Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane
66. Steve Miller Band - The Joker
65. Billy Joel - Piano Man
64. Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze
63. U2 - I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
62. Alice Cooper - School’s Out
61. Led Zeppelin - Black Dog
60. Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run
59. Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is
58. Rush - Tom Sawyer
57. Derek & The Dominos - Layla
56. Bon Jovi - Wanted Dead Or Alive
55. Nirvana - Heart-Shaped Box
54. Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train
53. Foghat - Slow Ride
52. Van Halen - Panama
51. Doors - Riders On The Storm
50. Blue Oyster Cult - (Don’t Fear) The Reaper
49. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son
48. Eagles - Take It Easy
47. Boston - More Than A Feeling
46. Pink Floyd - Comfortably Numb
45. Rolling Stones - (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
44. Aerosmith - Sweet Emotion
43. Rolling Stones - You Can’t Always Get What You Want
42. Boston - Foreplay/Long Time
41. Bob Seger - Turn The Page
40. Fleetwood Mac - Dreams
39. Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter
38. Styx - Come Sail Away
37. Who - Baba O’Riley
36. Billy Idol - White Wedding
35. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird
34. Guns N’ Roses - Sweet Child O’ Mine
33. Bob Seger - Night Moves
32. Def Leppard - Pour Some Sugar On Me
31. Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here
30. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
29. AC/DC - Back In Black
28. Eagles - Hotel California
27. Metallica - Enter Sandman
26. Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven
25. Ram Jam - Black Betty
24. Elton John - Rocket Man
23. Pat Benatar - Hit Me With Your Best Shot
22. Toto - Hold The Line
21. Don Henley - The Boys Of Summer
20. Green Day - When I Come Around
19. Tom Petty - I Won’t Back Down
18. John Mellencamp - Small Town
17. Nirvana - Come As You Are
16. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - I Love Rock N’ Roll
15. REO Speedwagon - Take It On The Run
14. Cheap Trick - I Want You To Want Me
13. Kansas - Carry On Wayward Son
12. Tom Petty - Free Fallin’
11. Guns N’ Roses - Paradise City
10. Aerosmith - Dream On
9. Pink Floyd - Happiest Days/Another Brick In The Wall
8. Bon Jovi - Livin’ On A Prayer
7. Phil Collins - In The Air Tonight
6. Pat Benatar - Heartbreaker
5. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama
4. Whitesnake - Here I Go Again
3. Queen - We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions
2. Journey - Don’t Stop Believin’
1. AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long
The River 500 is Presented by The Georgia Spa Company
©2022 Cox Media Group