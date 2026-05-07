Reliable Heating & Air Rockin’ Summer Relief Giveaway with Kaedy Kiely

Reliable Heating & Air

Gas and grocery prices are up everywhere—and everyone’s feeling it so Kaedy Kiely is giving you some Rockin’ Summer Relief from Reliable Heating & Air.

Listen to Kaedy after 4p, weekdays through May 15 for your chance to win a Relief Package including a $150 gas gift card, a $150 grocery store gift card and a free HVAC checkup from Reliable Heating & Air, to keep your home cool and comfortable all summer long. Think of it as a little boost for everyday life—fuel for the road, food for the fridge, and comfort when you’re just hanging out at home.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/11/26-05/22/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: A $150 GAS GIFT CARD, A $150 GROCERY STORE GIFT CARD, AND A FREE HVAC CHECKUP FROM RELIABLE HEATING AND AIR. . (ARV: Minimum of $400.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.