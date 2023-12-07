Meet the 12 Strays of Christmas Presented by Publix

12 Strays of Christmas 2023

97.1 The River has partnered with Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast, to bring you the 12 Strays of Christmas who are looking for fur-ever homes. If you’re interested in adopting, please visit Furkids.org for more information.

If you adopt one of our 12 featured pets, you will receive a $75 gift card from Publix!

The 12 Strays of Christmas:

The 12 Strays of Christmas 2023: GHOST Ghost was rescued from an overcrowded animal control, and we are so glad that she is here so we can find her a home that she deserves. She has blossomed since she has been here, and has the most wonderful loveable temperament. She loves all people, and loves to play with other dogs. She is working on trying not to jump up on people as she gets so excited to be with them. She would do well in a home with another dog with the same temperament, and would also do well with children that are 8-10 years or older since she is a jumper. You will not be disappointed if you come, and see this special girl!!

The 12 Strays of Christmas 2023: LUCKY DUCKY Hi, I'm Lucky Ducky! You might be wondering how I got my name - my friends here at Furkids found me in a cardboard box at the front door. They say I'm a lucky boy since I was found before something bad could happen to me. My friends here helped get me checked out and vetted, and now I'd love to find my forever home. I really like attention, and would love to be with someone who can help ease my slight anxiety as I adjust to this new life.





The 12 Strays of Christmas 2023: BAXTER Baxter was turned over to Furkids because his owner was moving and could not take him along. He would be a great match for someone looking for a more independent dog. He likes attention and being pet on his own terms. He will approach you when he's ready for love, but would rather not be disturbed while he's resting. He is friendly and gets along with other dogs. He is housetrained and crate trained. He absolutely loves going on walks but is a bit strong on leash because he's so excited. Baxter is an old man trapped in a dogs body. Baxter would do best in an adult-only home.

The 12 Strays of Christmas 2023: LEILANI Hi, I'm Leilani! If you're looking for a queen kitty to rule your household, I may be just the gal for you. I was found on the side of the road with my four kittens, who have grown up and found their furrever homes. I had to have surgery on my hip, but have recovered really well. I'd like to be the only pet in your home, please! I love to be petted, but I'll let you know when I've had enough.

The 12 Strays of Christmas 2023: BELLA Bella came to Furkids when her family could no longer care for her. She loves people, including kids! She knows her name, and knows "sit" and "gentle". Bella is an active, happy pup that would make a great family dog. Bella's relationship with other dogs is complicated. She loves to play, but is fiercely protective of food with other dogs. Because of this, Bella should be the only animal in the home. She would likely be okay with doggie play dates if no food is present. We have not observed these food guarding behaviors with people, only with other dogs.





Furkids is a nonprofit charitable organization that operates the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast for rescued cats, and Sadie’s Place, a no-kill shelter for dogs. They also operate one of the only facilities in the Southeast dedicated to the care of FIV positive cats. The Furkids mission is to rescue homeless animals, provide them with the best medical care and nurturing environment, while working to find them a forever home. They heal the whole animal, physically and emotionally, restoring its health and its spirit.

Since its founding in 2002, Furkids has rescued and altered more than 60,000 animals since its founding in 2002. Approximately 900 animals are in the Furkids program today in the Furkids shelters, 10 PetSmart and Petco adoption centers, and more than 400 foster homes in the Atlanta area.

Want to volunteer with Furkids? Their volunteer programs are designed to restore the health and spirits of injured and homeless animals while providing healing opportunities for volunteers who are strengthened by the bond of love and care between humans and animals. Furkids is the only animal rescue organization in metro Atlanta that allows children of all ages to volunteer.

Visit furkids.org for more information.

