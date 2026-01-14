Listen This Week: Your chance to win tickets to John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp “Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits” at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Listen to 97.1 The River Wednesday-Friday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to John Mellencamp “Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits” at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 1.

Tickets on sale Friday, January 23 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/14/26-01/16/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to John Mellencamp “Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits” at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 1, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group