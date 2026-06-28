Listen to Kaedy Kiely for your chance to win tickets to the Quaker State 400!

Quaker State 400 Atlanta

Afternoons this week on 97.1 The River, Kaedy Kiely is giving away a pair of tickets to Nascar’s Quaker State 400 Atlanta race on July 12th at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Listen this week between 3p and 7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets! Tickets are available at Walmart and on sale at Echoparkspeedway.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/29/26-07/3/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Nascar’s Quaker State 400 Atlanta race on July 12th at EchoPark Speedway. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.