Listen to Kaedy Kiely for your chance to win tickets to Blackberry Smoke!

BLACKBERRY SMOKE

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this Tuesday-Friday between 3p and 7p. You could win a pair of tickets to Blackberry Smoke on Friday, November 27 at the Tabernacle.

Tickets on sale Friday, June 19 at 10am.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/16/26-06/19/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fiour (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Blackberry Smoke on Friday, November 27 at the Tabernacle. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.