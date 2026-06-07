Listen to Kaedy Kiely for your chance to win tickets to AC/DC: Power Up tour 2026

AC/DC

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this Monday-Friday between 3p and 7p. Call when she plays an AC/DC song for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see AC/DC on the Power Up tour 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 27th.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/08/26-06/12/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to AC/DC on the Power Up tour 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 27th. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.