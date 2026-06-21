Listen to Kaedy Kiely for your chance to win a Georgia Lottery KENO! Gift Bag!

KENO! Lottery Art

Calling all soccer fans!

Kaedy Kiely is giving you a chance to win a soccer inspired gift bag from the Georgia Lottery that will include the all-new Kick’ n Cash scratcher where you could win up to $2,026!

Don’t forget to enter ALL of your non-winning scratchers at SecondChanceGa.com for a chance to win a Rolling Jackpot!

The Georgia Lottery… Today could be the day!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/22/26-06/26/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) Georgia Lottery gift bag that includes the all-new Kick’ n Cash scratcher. (ARV: Minimum of $60.00 based on gift bag value). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.