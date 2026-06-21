Listen to Kaedy Kiely for your chance to win a $250 Living Spaces Gift Card

Living Spaces

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this Monday-Friday between 3p and 7p for your chance to win a $250 promo card to Living Spaces!

This Friday, in Buford, Living Spaces is opening their first location in Georgia! Discover fresh styles, incredible prices, and free delivery as soon as next day.

Visit livingspaces.com/buford for details

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/22/26-06/26/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) PROMO card to Living Spaces of a $250 value. (ARV: Maximum of $250.00 based on gift card value). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.