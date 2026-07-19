Listen to Axel Lowe for your chance to win tickets to see Gov't Mule!

Mornings this week on 97.1 The River, Axel Lowe is giving away tickets to see Gov’t Mule!
Listen this week between 6a and 10a for your chance to win a pair of tickets when Gov’t Mule brings the Dreaming the Same Dream Tour with Ziggy Marley to the Coca-Cola Roxy on October 10th.
Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com
Contest Line: 404-741-9797
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/20/26-07/24/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Gov’t Mule on October 10th at the Coca-Cola Roxy. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.