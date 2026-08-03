Listen to Axel Lowe for your chance to win tickets to Electric Avenue!

Electric Avenue- The 80s Symphonic Experience

Mornings this week on 97.1 The River, Axel Lowe is giving away tickets to the 80’s Symphonic Experience: Electric Avenue!

Listen this week between 6a and 10a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Electric Avenue perform 80s hits at Atlanta Symphony Hall on August 15th!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/03/26-08/07/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 80’s Symphonic Experience: Electric Avenue at Atlanta Symphony Hall on August 15th. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.